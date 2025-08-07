Celebrate Women’s Month in style – Huge deals and exciting events at Vodacom World

Vodacom World is pulling out all the stops to celebrate Women’s Month with unforgettable events, unmissable giveaways, and incredible tech deals.

Whether you’re after the latest smartphones, looking to refresh your beauty routine, or hoping to win big – Vodacom World is the place to be this August.

Vodacom World is running four exciting promotions this August, which we have detailed below.

7-9 August – TECNO Spark 40 Experience

Be among the first to experience the brand-new TECNO SPARK 40 Series Launching in September.

These smartphones were announced globally in July and deliver excellent value at a competitive price.

Discover the cutting-edge features of this exciting new release, and stand a chance to win prizes and gifts just for showing up.

8 August – Edgars beauty pop-up

Celebrate yourself with free masterclasses in a wide range of fashion categories – such as skincare, makeup, and fragrance layering.

Makeup Masterclass: 11AM – 12PM

Skincare Masterclass: 1PM – 2PM

These masterclasses are hosted by industry experts. Purchase from the Edgars pop-up and get an Edgars makeup voucher worth R750. Sign up for a contract or upgrade and get a Vodacom World hamper.

12-13 August – Samsung Galaxy Hangout

Step aboard the Samsung Galaxy Experience Zone and stand a chance to win awesome prizes – like the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8 and many more.

This interactive experience is a must for Samsung fans and tech lovers who want to experience the NEW Galaxy Z Series.

28-31 August – Comic Con Africa 2025

It’s the biggest gaming event of the year – and Vodacom World will be there.

Vodacom World will be showcasing in Hall 6 near the main stage at Comic Con Africa.

The stand will have various products for sale and gaming experiences – and if you visit the stand, you could win a PlayStation 5 or Cash Prize.

Exclusive August deals at Vodacom World

Alongside its several exciting promotions, Vodacom World is offering exclusive deals on its most popular devices.

Many of these are also bundled with gifts and peripherals worth thousands of rands.

We list our favourite deals, below.

NEW Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 512GB – R999pm on 3GB Red Core

Includes 30GB once-off data and a free Samsung Starter Kit worth R1,484

Samsung Tab A9 Bundle – 2 tablets for R269pm

Includes 15GB data per month

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G – R379pm on 1GB Red Core

Includes a free Watch5 Active and a 6.5L Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, total value R4,548

vivo V50 Lite 5G – R449pm on 1GB Red Core

Includes vivo TWS Buds 3e and a free Feelive Air Fryer worth R1,199

OPPO Reno 13F 5G – R549pm (was R699pm)

Save R5,400 and get a free OPPO A40 device worth R2,699

OPPO A40 x2 – R349pm on 1GB Red Core (was R370pm)

Save R1,080. Includes Flexi 85 on the second SIM

HONOR 400 5G x2 – R999pm on 1GB Red Core

Includes free HONOR Travel Luggage worth R3,500

HONOR Pad X9 + Keyboard – R299pm

Includes 15GB data per month and free HONOR Choice Earbuds X5

2x iPhone 13 128GB (Good as New) – R699pm

Includes 1GB Red Core on first device, and Flexi 85 on the second device

Visit Vodacom World

Vodacom World is located at 082 Vodacom Boulevard in Midrand and is the best place to find exclusive deals on the latest tech.

Visit Vodacom World during its operating hours to get these deals: