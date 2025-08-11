Challenge for businesses with solar power solutions…who is looking after them?

South Africa’s commercial solar boom resulted in thousands of solar systems installed across the country – but who is ensuring these systems run optimally after installation?

If your installer isn’t playing an active role in maintaining your commercial solar system, MetSolar can step in and help you maximise your solar uptime and optimise your system’s performance.

MetSolar is a leading name in South Africa’s commercial and industrial (C&I) solar industry, and is trusted by major South African businesses nationwide.

It has identified a pressing need within this sector – professional operations and maintenance (O&M) services that provide the level of support that your business needs to maximise its investment.

“We’ve seen a huge rise in requests for professional O&M services,” said MetSolar.

“Many clients come to us with systems that haven’t been properly implemented, inspected or maintained, and we see a major opportunity to help businesses protect and revive their solar investments.”

How MetSolar helps

MetSolar has invested extensively in a dedicated after-sales division, with a professional experienced technical manager and an expanded group of qualified technicians as a part of the support group.

This enables it to provide proactive monitoring, preventative maintenance, and performance optimisation – both for its existing clients, and for those who have third party installations.

For these third parties, MetSolar’s services are delivered in the form of annual Service Level Agreements, these SLA’s are administered by MetSolar’s world-class team of certified and experienced technicians.

This team’s range of offerings includes:

Remote monitoring – Real-time performance tracking and fault detection.

– Real-time performance tracking and fault detection. Preventative maintenance and inspections – Including visual inspections, module cleaning, hardware health and integrity checks, shading analysis, mitigation, and more.

– Including visual inspections, module cleaning, hardware health and integrity checks, shading analysis, mitigation, and more. Corrective maintenance and repairs – From troubleshooting and diagnosis to repairs and replacements.

– From troubleshooting and diagnosis to repairs and replacements. Performance analysis and reporting – Forecast energy production and identify gaps in performance through monthly or quarterly reporting.

– Forecast energy production and identify gaps in performance through monthly or quarterly reporting. Thermographic imaging – Identify hot spots, defects, and more through thermal drone services.

Protect your solar investment and your future power

Don’t waste your solar investment through sub-optimal performance.

MetSolar can help you ensure your solar investment is maximised with its reliable, professional, effective, operations and maintenance service’s division.

Click here to learn more about MetSolar’s operations and maintenance services.