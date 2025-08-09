Empowering women to build resilient economies

Videsha Proothveerajh, Director of Vodacom Business

Every year on Women’s Day, South Africa pauses to honour the strength, courage and contribution of women, both past and present.

This year’s theme, ‘Building Resilient Economies for All’, could not be more relevant as we face the complexities of a rapidly evolving global economy.

The fight for equality, marked by the march to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956, highlights a fundamental truth that empowering women and building resilient economies go hand in hand.

Despite the strides we have made in driving gender equality, women remain disproportionately affected by unemployment, poverty, and limited access to economic opportunities.

According to the World Economic Forum, it will take over 123 years to close the global gender gap if progress continues at the current rate.

Women-owned businesses receive less than 10% of available funding, despite studies consistently showing that women reinvest up to 90% of their earnings into their families and communities.

Building a resilient economy through equality

These gender inequities are economically unsustainable.

We cannot build resilient economies – that withstand shocks, adapt to change, and enable growth – without unlocking the full potential of half the population.

Technology can play a key role in levelling the playing field for women.

Connectivity, digital tools, and innovation can help overcome gender imbalances and empower women, particularly in rural and underserved communities where they often form the backbone of economic activity.

With access to the internet, women gain agency.

They can transact and work online, start and scale businesses, reach new markets, upskill themselves, provide for their families and, as a result, foster economic resilience.

In a recent survey on women entrepreneurs worldwide, 63% of female respondents linked adopting digital tools to improved business outcomes.

Additionally, closing the gender gap in mobile internet adoption in lower- and middle-income countries is estimated to add US$1.3 trillion in GDP by 2030.

Vodacom Business – committed to inclusion

At Vodacom Business, we are committed to driving growth and inclusion through digital transformation.

Through our enterprise solutions, including cloud services, cybersecurity tools, and digital platforms, we help women-led businesses scale, stay secure, reduce costs and compete in a digital-first world while supporting their agility in an unpredictable economic climate.

Women-owned small enterprises are harnessing our digital tools to operate more efficiently, gain visibility, and future-proof their operations.

These businesses are often the lifeblood of communities, and their success can positively impact entire socio-economic ecosystems.

For more women to benefit from these solutions, we need to address the gender digital divide.

Driving affordable connectivity and smartphone penetration through personalised data offerings and innovative handset financing models can assist with increasing women’s participation in the digital economy.

Women also need to feel confident in using digital tools and platforms autonomously and to their economic advantage, which is why digital skills development and training are equally significant in boosting economic resilience.

Financial inclusion

Financial inclusion remains one of the most significant barriers to women’s economic participation.

Through our mobile money and digital payment solutions, we are helping to provide women with access to financial services that enable them to save, invest, and grow their income.

These digital financial services are particularly powerful for women who may lack access to traditional banking or who operate in the informal economy, broadening economic participation.

Fostering digital inclusion from a young age is critical to ensuring that women are not just consumers of technology but creators and innovators within it.

Vodacom’s Code Like a Girl programme, for example, equips teenage girls with coding skills and digital literacy, training 6,500 participants this past financial year.

The initiative not only builds confidence among young women but also opens doors to future careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Along with mentorship, this early exposure helps dismantle gender stereotypes, nurtures talent, and lays the groundwork for a more equitable and resilient digital economy.

Technology alone cannot solve the complex challenges facing women in our economy.

Vodacom Business sets the example

Building truly resilient economies requires a collaborative approach that brings together the government, private sector, and civil society.

It requires policies that support women entrepreneurs, work environments that enable women to thrive, and social systems that recognise and value women’s contributions to society.

In our own organisation, for example, we continue to champion gender equality internally by elevating female leadership, supporting inclusive workplace policies, and ensuring that our culture recognises and values diverse perspectives.

Our Women’s Network Forum forms a platform where women at Vodacom can mobilise, connect, network and be empowered.

Representation matters, and when women are empowered within our own business, it strengthens our ability to empower others outside of it.

The women who marched in 1956 envisioned a South Africa where all people, regardless of gender, could participate fully in society.

Today, as we build the digital economy of tomorrow, we have the opportunity and responsibility to make that vision a reality.

By empowering women through technology, supporting women-led businesses, and creating inclusive economic systems, we can build resilient economies that truly serve all South Africans.

