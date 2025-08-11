FlySafair’s Business Booster competition returns for a fourth year

Low-cost carrier FlySafair is once again calling on small business owners to take part in its annual Business Booster competition.

Entering its fourth year, the competition has become a popular initiative aimed at supporting South African entrepreneurs and helping them unlock new growth opportunities to take their businesses to the next level.

“We know that growing a business is no easy feat – many SMEs face real challenges when trying to scale their operations,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer of FlySafair.

“The Business Booster competition is our way of backing entrepreneurs, giving them the support and exposure they need to grow, learn and connect with others on the same journey.”

Enter and stand a chance of winning

FlySafair invites small business owners to submit their entries via the Business Booster website before 24 August 2025.

From the pool of entries, judges will select six winners and each will receive 10 domestic return Business Class flights, a blurb on the Business Booster landing page that links through to their website, full-page advert in InFlight magazine, brand visibility on the airline’s homepage and a profile across FlySafair’s social media pages.

“Winning the Business Booster in 2024 has helped my entrepreneurial journey a lot, as I’ve had the opportunity to travel and build business relationships outside of Cape Town,” said Thobinceba Qambela, founder of Fierce Creative Academy.

“During a return flight from Johannesburg in May, I shared my Business Class row with a gentleman from the UK who was also travelling to Cape Town. Since then, we’ve been discussing doing business together in the fashion industry. This was such a great opportunity for me as a young entrepreneur looking at growing on a global scale.”

Qambela is just one of the 18 winners of FlySafair’s Business Booster. Since its inception in 2022, the competition has selected businesses from a variety of industries such as construction, fashion, fitness, pets and travel.

“Find A Coach has come on in leaps and bounds since the announcement went live at the end of last year,” said Anthony Johnson-Watts, founder of Find A Coach.

“The business has grown from 50-odd coaches to over 250 in six months, as a result of a combination of increased advertising spend and the publicity from FlySafair’s Business Booster.”

“The competition helped kickstart the business and give credibility to Find A Coach. Having the support of a brand like FlySafair really made a difference, especially for a small startup company like mine.”

Supporting small businesses

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a vital role in South Africa’s economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and supporting livelihoods across sectors.

Their contribution extends beyond financial impact – they are a cornerstone of inclusive growth and resilience, particularly in underserved communities.

“In a country where unemployment is still high, support for small businesses is vital,” said Gordon.

“By providing these entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow and build, we can hopefully contribute to the end of unemployment and the development of a more inclusive economy for all.”