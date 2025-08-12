South Africa’s top software development company helps businesses scale

Codehesion, voted South Africa’s top software development company in 2025, is a perfect partner to help companies scale their development and ensure successful software projects.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers to build software for South African companies.

Codehesion only employs highly skilled and experienced software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers.

This helped the company quickly build a reputation for producing world-class software systems and mobile apps and for delivering these projects on time and within budget.

Codehesion has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTN Business App of the Year Award, and two Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Its long list of satisfied clients includes local and global market leaders like Woolworths, Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, City Lodge, and Peermont Global.

Over the last eight years, Codehesion has built exceptional skills in custom software development, mobile app development, code audits, and software maintenance.

It has also become the preferred partner for companies to complement their own software development teams and help them scale.

Codehesion offers companies additional software development resources and skills to ensure timely project delivery and top-quality code.

Free Codehesion consultation

Codehesion offers a free consultation for companies that require software development and are looking for a partner to help them scale.

For a free consultation, contact Codehesion here.