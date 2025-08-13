2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company – How Codehesion took first place

Codehesion has won the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company thanks to its dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation.

This award is given to a company that has clearly demonstrated a dedication to providing its customers with high-quality services.

The victor must also have a proven track record of success with its projects and a strong focus on keeping pace with the evolving needs of its customers.

After a thorough assessment by MyBroadband of South Africa’s leading software development companies, Codehesion was found to be the clear winner.

Hector Beyers, CEO and Founder at Codehesion, holding the MyBroadband Award.

Employee and client happiness

A key reason for Codehesion’s victory is its focus on creating a supportive workplace for its employees.

This strategy has enabled Codehesion to build a professional, efficient, and highly-skilled team that feels valued.

The Codehesion team embraces a customer-centric ideology that begins with free consultations for prospective clients and also includes flexible project management options.

These options include:

Codehesion runs the entire app/software development project.

Codehesion controls specific development tasks within a larger project.

Codehesion augments the client’s existing development team.

This allows clients to choose the option that best suits their project’s needs.

Codehesion’s unique approach to the collaboration process, combined with its high-skilled team, has ensured that it has worked with many of South Africa’s top brands, including Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, City Lodge, and many more.

Codehesion employees working hard on projects.

The 2025 winner

The combination of its focus on employee happiness, client satisfaction, and constant innovation has established Codehesion as a force to be reckoned with.

It is therefore the deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company.

Click here to learn more about Codehesion.

Hector Beyers and his team after receiving the award.

The Codehesion office with several employees hard at work.

A Codehesion employee enjoying his break with a quick game.