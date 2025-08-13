This camera blew me away – Huawei Pura 80 Pro smartphone tested

I’m always on the lookout for a smartphone with a superior camera, especially as a journalist.

I must have a pocketable option I can rely on when I can’t carry a full-sized, dedicated camera.

Huawei just ended my search with its Pura 80 Pro smartphone – the new king of smartphone photography in South Africa.

The Huawei Pura 80 Pro is stacked with powerful camera hardware and a wealth of other impressive features – making it a major player in the flagship segment.

These were my thoughts after Huawei sent MyBroadband the Pura 80 Pro to put to the test.

Watch our review below.

Awesome macros, stunning evenings

I found the Huawei Pura 80 Pro’s stabilisation, low-light, and macro capabilities to be particularly impressive in my testing.

Thanks to powerful optical image stabilisation (OIS), photos were crisp and detailed, and the camera was incredibly reliable and forgiving.

For example, I didn’t have to be perfectly still or concentrate hard to snap a photo – it just worked.

It also handled tough lighting better than any other smartphone I’ve tested.

From harsh sunlight and highlights to dark shadows, it captured the details without blowing out the rest of the photo.

This was particularly evident in night mode – it brought out the light incredibly well, without the photos becoming noisy. It was impressive.

Rounding out the camera capabilities were remarkable macro and zoom shots through the powerful Macro Telephoto sensor.

I used the Huawei Pura 80 Pro to shoot everything from landscapes to far-off details, and the results were solid even at 4x or 10x. The Pura 80 Pro even zooms up to 100x.

See for yourself below:

Macros were the star of the show. I put it to the test on a variety of subjects, and it maintained a low aperture, which meant the background of my subject was blurred and the subject was perfectly crisp and highlighted.

Check it out:

The hardware behind these stunning photos is a powerful four-sensor rear camera, which comprises the following:

50MP 1-inch Ultra Lighting main sensor – F1.6 – F4.0 aperture

– F1.6 – F4.0 aperture 40MP Ultra-Wide Angle lens – F2.2

– F2.2 48MP Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto sensor – F2.1 with 4x optical zoom

– F2.1 with 4x optical zoom 1.5M Spectral Channels Ultra Chroma sensor – For superior colour optimisation

Display and design

Shooting all of these amazing photos – and showing them off – is made easy by the Huawei Pura 80 Pro’s stunning 6.8-inch display.

It offers an incredibly bright OLED panel with LTPO technology, meaning the refresh rates can drop to 1Hz to save battery or ramp up to 120Hz for next-level smooth performance.

The OLED panel also ensures it is vivid, with 3,000 nits of peak brightness making it easy to see clearly in full sunlight.

This incredible display is housed within a graceful, elegant chassis that ensures the Pura 80 Pro is positively eye-catching.

On top of that, you’ve got IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, which is already impressive – but Huawei takes it further with Kunlun Glass 2 to boost durability and drop protection.

That means the Huawei Pura 80 Pro isn’t just a pretty smartphone – it’s also tough.

Battery and specs

Something else that I really appreciated about the Huawei Pura 80 Pro was its massive 5,170mAh battery, which comfortably lasted a full day even with heavy camera use.

When I wanted to charge it, the 100W wired and 80W wireless SuperCharge provided a hyper-fast boost.

Huawei didn’t hold back on the rest of the hardware, either. 512GB of storage enabled me to snap away and record videos endlessly without ever worrying about running out of space.

An octa-core Kirin 9029 processor and 12GB RAM kept performance smooth for everything from multitasking to video editing.

This was also due to its EMUI 15 operating system, which felt fluid and polished and ensured the Pura 80 Pro was fast and responsive, especially when combined with the powerful hardware.

EMUI 15 provided me with access to the full Google product suite through G-Box, too.

I was also able to access all the Google features I was used to, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Drive, and the Google Play Store – and it all worked smoothly.

Get yours

My time with the Huawei Pura 80 Pro led me to conclude that it’s more than just another stylish phone with a good camera.

It’s an all-out flagship, designed for people who take photography seriously – but also want something bold and fast.

It has a battery and fast charging that keep up, and it’s one of the most impressive devices I’ve reviewed this year.

