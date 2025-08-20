The ripple effect of opportunity: why investing in STEM is investing in SA

Education should be South Africa’s most powerful tool for change. But real change requires more than just getting children into classrooms.

If we want to unlock the full potential of our young people, we need to aim higher – equipping them with the skills to thrive in a fast-changing world and that means prioritising science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Research shows that countries with a strong foundation in STEM are more productive, more competitive, and grow faster economically.

In fact, a 1.1% increase in the share of the STEM workforce has been linked to a 1.6% rise in GDP.

Closer to home, STEM-trained workers in South Africa experience lower unemployment across all education levels – a powerful reminder that STEM skills aren’t just desirable; they’re economically essential.

“Our critical weak point lies in maths and science literacy – too few learners are emerging from the school system with the competence or confidence to pursue these subjects at higher education levels.”

“Without urgent reform, we risk producing a generation who have very limited options into active economic participation,” says Setlogane Manchidi, Head of CSI at Investec.

The power of possibility

One of the most inspiring examples of what’s possible when we get STEM education right is Promaths, a pioneering public-private partnership that has been shifting the narrative around STEM education for South Africa’s underprivileged youth for over two decades by providing extra tuition to high school learners, helping them improve their performance in these critical subjects.

And the results speak volumes:

Over 28,000 learners supported;

More than 13,000 distinctions achieved;

6% of the country’s maths and science distinctions come from Promaths learners annually;

In 2024, just 1% of matriculants were Promaths learners – yet they earned 7% of the country’s maths and 8% of its science distinctions.

“These aren’t just impressive numbers – they represent lives transformed and the stories of real people – young men and women who are now engineers, doctors and economists.”

“Many of them go on to support extended families, launch businesses, and uplift communities. Their success has a multiplier effect: it fuels economic participation, restores dignity, and plants the seeds for a more inclusive economy,” adds Manchidi.

“It’s also a reminder that when we invest in education meaningfully, we don’t just change individual stories – we shift the national narrative.”

Deeply invested

According to the Future of Jobs Report 2025, up to 92 million jobs could be displaced globally by 2030 due to automation, AI, and shifting consumer behaviour.

The future workforce will need to be more adaptable, more digitally literate, and more analytically skilled than ever before.

“The jobs that remain – and those yet to be created – demand a different kind of readiness.”

“If South Africa’s education system fails to prepare the next generation for this rapidly evolving world of work, the already-narrow pipeline of future talent will continue to shrink, deepening the unemployment crisis and missing a critical opportunity to grow the economy,” says Manchidi.

The lesson is clear: we need to invest meaningfully in education and STEM. “We must be deeply invested,” concludes Manchidi.

“Not just in programmes or policies, but in the belief that change is possible – and in the young people who can deliver it. We must become true catalysts for change.”