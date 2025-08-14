Agentic AI is defining a new age in identity security

With the rise of AI and the ceaseless digitisation of the South African market, companies must begin considering new security solutions to prevent cybercrime.

This is especially the case thanks to the growing prevalence of agentic AI and the resulting changes to identity and access management for critical systems.

Agentic AI offer substantial advantages to companies that use it, and unlike generative AI, it is not limited by a reliance on predefined instructions and prompts.

Instead, Agentic AI operates autonomously and can learn and adapt with minimal oversight, offering scaling benefits to companies that implement it.

This implementation, however, opens the door to new cybersecurity threats.

Identity security

Due to the autonomous nature of agentic AI, it requires many of the same access privileges that actual employees are given.

Agentic AI must be able to coordinate with other agents, access resources independently, and optimise systems according to its role.

Consequently, agentic AI must be able to access all these systems – but conventional identity and access management (IAM) systems are inadequate for managing these new AI agents.

IAM Systems are therefore evolving to account for these new AI agents. However, this evolution can also create new ways for bad actors to breach your security and access this data.

This can take the form of hostile agents which, through trial-and-error, can learn how to gain greater privileges or bypass controls, leading to critical data being stolen and important systems being compromised – significantly impacting a company’s reputation.

Taking steps to prevent this newly evolved form of cybercrime requires equally new and evolved security solutions.

New security frameworks

The first step in meeting the new cybersecurity requirements is for companies to shift their mindsets regarding AI.

Agent AI should be treated like any other member of the workforce and should be managed in a similar fashion.

This includes a robust focus on lifecycle governance, such as structured onboarding, evolving roles, new privileges as they learn, and contextual authorisation rather than static access.

Since an AI agent’s tasks and behavioural patterns evolve over time, its access privileges must change to match this evolution, including temporary, just-in-time access rights to limit exposure.

Throughout this process, it is critical that you have traceability natively integrated into your systems.

Like any staff member, an AI agent’s activity must be tracked and managed with functions such as tamper-proof logs, cryptographic signatures, and transparent audit mechanisms.

This will ensure that Agentic AI implementations are tracked for when they are being a bad actor – just like you would with your human employees.

Securing Agentic AI with Delinea

Implementing these new systems can present challenges, so choosing the right solution is essential for short and long-term success.

Delinea is one such solution.

It will help your company create more secure systems by embedding automated policy enforcement and access controls throughout the AI lifecycle while ensuring AI agents are created within strict parameters.

These parameters provide the perfect balance between giving your AI agents the resources they need to work optimally, while protecting your organisation from bad actors.

Accessing this solution is also extremely easy, as Delinea, along with many other solutions, is available from Altron Arrow – a leading South African distributor of tech solutions.

Altron Arrow will allow your company to access the best possible solutions, such as Delinea, and ensure you can take advantage of agentic AI without worrying about security risks.

This makes Altron Arrow the ideal partner for your company as it embraces a new age of AI technology.

