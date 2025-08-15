IFSA – Creating Value Through Bespoke Solutions

IFSA is a South African-based Asset management investment firm that creates bespoke solutions for investors, independent financial advisors (IFAs)

It offers a range of services and access to numerous funds with the goal of delivering exceptional, long-term growth with a focus on low market volatility.

IFSA delivers this value through a human-centred approach, providing 360-degree care for its clients and partners.

This is because of its fundamental belief that business is personal and all of its services and offerings should change people’s lives for the better.

Winning for our clients

“We believe that now is a great time to invest in alternative assets,” said Frikkie van Loggerenberg, the Director and CEO of IFSA.

“People used to think it was just about traditional investments. But when you study what’s happening in the world right now, it’s much more about making companies prosper and creating sustainable value.”

IFSA achieves this by building its funds with assets centred on several key factors, including:

Low volatility

Reasonable returns

Lower risk

This means focusing on established investments that offer stable growth potential.

IFSA’s experience shows that businesses in this position, with strong leadership and positive results, are ready for the next phase of growth.

Investors therefore benefit from IFSA prioritising the organisations that provide the greatest odds of delivering exceptional long-term growth while minimising volatility.

“We invest in established businesses with great growth potential,” said van Loggerenberg.

“That’s how our high-return, low-volatility local and international funds consistently outperform the markets.”

Fund Range and track records

IFSA offers access to a range of funds, including two key investment funds – the Cornerstone Core Strategic Fund and the Cornerstone Capital International Fund.

The Cornerstone Core Strategic Fund is a domestic solution that offers a great diversification option for South Africans.

It focuses on established, companies in South Africa, and is designed to yield stable returns over 5-10 years.

Alternatively, investors can broaden their horizons with the offshore US Dollar-based Cornerstone Capital International Fund, which is focused on similar entrepreneurial businesses, but from across the world.

“We want to build a lifetime worth of value for our clients and help them leave a legacy for their loved ones. For me, this is what success looks like,” said van Loggerenberg.

Grow with IFSA Asset Management – click here to learn more.