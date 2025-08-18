Alibaba Cloud launches new edge cloud platform to accelerate digital transformation in South Africa

Alibaba Cloud has launched its new Edge Node Service in South Africa.

Edge Node Service (ENS) is an edge cloud platform that empowers businesses with high performance, top responsiveness, more secure data compliance, and superior connectivity.

Edge Node Service (ENS) deploys computing, storage and networking capabilities inside ISP data centers, bringing these capabilities closer to end users.

The new node in South Africa answers the strong demand from local businesses for low-latency, localised deployment and secure data processing – especially in industries like e-commerce, gaming, video, finance and manufacturing.

For South African businesses, ENS delivers faster global reach, better user experience, reduced cross-border bandwidth costs, and compliance-ready cloud innovation.

Alibaba Cloud operates in 200 countries, has 89 availability zones and a customer base of over five million enterprises.

It is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of the Alibaba Group – a global technology company focused on e-commerce and cloud computing.

Alibaba Cloud entered the SA market in 2022, initially through a partnership with local partner BCX.

Over the past few years, it has expanded its partner ecosystem, enabling end-to-end cloud adoption.

It has supported digital transformation projects in telcos, banking, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, as well as initiatives in AI, big data analytics and e-commerce.

Building a better African future

The local launch bolsters Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to building digital infrastructure in partnership with public and private sector businesses, accelerating cloud adoption across key industries through localised solutions, and strengthening local partner collaborations.

“Africa is on the brink of a powerful digital leap forward and, with the combination of cloud and AI, we have the opportunity to shape that future together,” said Eric Wan, Vice President of International Business and General Manager of Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“Africa is recognised as the next frontier in the adoption of emerging technologies, of which South Africa is among the most active regions.”

“We are dedicated to working closely with local partners – including telecoms, independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators, and tech start-ups – to deliver solutions tailored for the local market, as well as addressing Africa-specific challenges like connectivity gaps, logistics optimization, and inclusive financial services,” said Wan.

Wan said AI was the key driver of Alibaba Cloud’s innovation and market growth.

Through its cutting-edge AI models and solutions, alongside locally tailored digital solutions like ENS, the company is committed to securing infrastructure for businesses and communities across the African continent.

“By leveraging our secure and advanced cloud and AI infrastructure, which is the future of digital infrastructure, we are committed to driving business growth and innovation by supporting more local customers along their digitalisation journeys in South Africa,” said Wan.

Alibaba Cloud’s theme of “In Local For Local” focuses on:

Local Infrastructure – Deploying cloud and edge capabilities physically within South Africa to deliver faster performance, lower latency, and data residency compliance.

– Deploying cloud and edge capabilities physically within South Africa to deliver faster performance, lower latency, and data residency compliance. Local Partnerships – Working with South African telecoms, ISVs, system integrators and tech start-ups to deliver solutions tailored for the local market.

– Working with South African telecoms, ISVs, system integrators and tech start-ups to deliver solutions tailored for the local market. Local Skills Development – Training local cloud engineers, developers and architects through Alibaba Cloud Academy programmes to grow the talent base.

– Training local cloud engineers, developers and architects through Alibaba Cloud Academy programmes to grow the talent base. Local Innovation – Co-developing solutions with South African businesses that address Africa-specific challenges.

“Our approach is to grow through local partnerships, empowering South African companies to use Alibaba Cloud’s global technology while building local capacity and skills,” said Wan.

“The launch of our Edge Node Service marks the next step in our investment journey to accelerate innovation and competitiveness.”

Focus on AI

Alibaba Cloud’s solutions are continuously updated in response to market changes and evolving customer needs, Wan said, with the hottest area now undoubtedly AI.

Recently, the company launched a new open-source AI model, Qwen3, which has achieved outstanding results across multiple benchmark rankings.

Said Wan: “We hope to bring Alibaba Cloud’s leading AI and cloud capabilities to the African market.”

“But it’s not just about bringing our global technology here – it’s about embedding ourselves into the local ecosystem so that growth, skills and innovation remain in South Africa and benefit South African businesses first.”

