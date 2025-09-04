Afrihost – The top ISP and hosting provider in South Africa

Afrihost is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Awards for ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

These awards are given based on several important criteria – including having a wide range of services, high customer ratings, and excellent service quality.

MyBroadband assessed South Africa’s top ISPs and hosting providers based on these criteria and found that Afrihost was the clear leader in both categories.

Notably, this is the third year running that Afrihost has won the ISP of the Year award.

This highlights how dedicated Afrihost is to leading South Africa’s ISP industry.

World-class ISP

Afrihost entered the ISP sector in 2009 by offering DSL products that were considerably more affordable than anything else on the market.

Following this successful introduction, Afrihost expanded its offerings to include fibre, fixed LTE, fixed 5G, ADSL, and mobile solutions.

Each of these solutions was specially tailored based on feedback and studies into what South African customers wanted and needed.

Thanks to this, Afrihost has become the preeminent ISP in South Africa.

Leading hosting provider

While Afrihost has made a considerable name for itself as a leader in the ISP sector, it was originally founded as a hosting provider in 1999.

It made its name by offering solutions at half the price of competing products, and played a key role in making hosting services available to more South Africans.

This positioned it as a paradigm-changing presence within South Africa’s internet ecosystem – a title it has retained to this day.

Based on this innovation and dedication to customer service, Afrihost is the deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Awards for ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

