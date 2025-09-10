Vodacom Business crowned Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider two years running

Vodacom Business is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider.

This is notable as it marks the second consecutive year it has won this prestigious award.

The winner of this award is determined based on strict criteria that include the scope, variety, and quality of services and solutions it offers its clients.

Along with this, the winning company must have a high customer satisfaction rating and a proven track record of innovation within the sector.

Therefore, Vodacom’s winning of back-to-back awards is a clear indicator of the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation within the enterprise space.

A history of success

This victory serves as evidence of Vodacom Business’s impressive growth over the past 15 years.

During this time, Vodacom Business has built a reputation for innovation and delivering world-class solutions to its clients.

These solutions include:

Self-provisioned IP core and international capacity

Carrier-grade data centre hosting

IoT, cloud, and AI-powered applications

End-to-end cybersecurity solutions

These offerings enable businesses to scale smarter, move faster, and build stronger – all of which are critical to success in the modern business landscape.

Vodacom Business was able to develop and offer these solutions thanks to having access to the extensive resources of the main Vodacom Group.

This includes an unrivalled network of local and international points of presence.

Leveraging these resources in conjunction with a commitment to excellence has ensured Vodacom Business’s success throughout the years.

A brand you can trust

Whether it is helping you automate workflows, secure your data, track your fleet, or stay connected – Vodacom Business is helping businesses redefine what is possible in Africa.

It currently supports over 130,000 businesses on the continent and believes strongly in its newest branding campaign’s message – that extraordinary outcomes are built together.

As it works with clients, communities, and technology providers, Vodacom Business remains committed to growing economies and social ecosystems on the African continent.