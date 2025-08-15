Business-driven bursaries – CTU offers strategic skills development opportunity for employers

CTU Training Solutions, a leader in future-focused, industry-aligned education, is calling on South African businesses to collaborate in sponsoring bursaries for critical skills training programmes through its Corporate Bursary Partnership.

This initiative enables companies to direct their Skills Development Levy towards training in high-demand ICT fields, helping them meet BBBEE, Skills Development, and Workplace Skills Plan (WSP) objectives while building a sustainable talent pipeline.

With 12 campuses nationwide, CTU provides accessible tech-focused training across South Africa, partnering with corporates, government, SMMEs, and technology leaders to develop a highly skilled, job-ready workforce.

“This initiative is about aligning corporate investment with South Africa’s most urgent skills needs,” said Emmarentia Booysen, National Skills and Business Development Manager at CTU Training Solutions.

“Companies can maximise their Skills Development Levy while making a measurable impact on unemployment, productivity, and economic growth.”

Focus on high-demand skills

Starting 1 November 2025, CTU will launch new intakes for high-demand training programmes.

To be included in this intake, employers are encouraged to begin discussions with CTU now to allow sufficient time for planning, enrolment, and Skills Development Levy allocation.

Participating companies can sponsor bursaries for employed and/or unemployed individuals in the following critical career pathways:

Full-time (day classes) offering:

Occupational Certificate: Cloud Administrator (QCTO Registered | NQF Level 4 | Duration: 1 year)

(QCTO Registered | NQF Level 4 | Duration: 1 year) Occupational Certificate: Cybersecurity Analyst (QCTO Registered | NQF Level 5 | Duration: 1 year)

Part-time (evening and Saturday classes) offering:

Higher Certificate in Management (NQF Level: 5, 2-Year Part-Time Programme)

(NQF Level: 5, 2-Year Part-Time Programme) Occupational Certificate: Cybersecurity Analyst (NQF Level: 5, 1-Year Part-Time Programme)

(NQF Level: 5, 1-Year Part-Time Programme) Bachelor of Business Administration in Project Management (NQF 7, 4 years, Part-time)

These programmes are designed in line with industry demand and provide practical, job-ready skills that increase employability in high-growth sectors of the economy.

By investing in the CTU Corporate Bursary Partnership, companies can:

Maximise Skills Development Levy spend – Ensure funds are used before 2025/26 deadlines.

– Ensure funds are used before 2025/26 deadlines. Achieve BBBEE compliance – Contribute to Skills Development, Enterprise & Supplier Development, and Socio-Economic Development scorecard elements.

– Contribute to Skills Development, Enterprise & Supplier Development, and Socio-Economic Development scorecard elements. Build a sustainable talent pipeline – Address the shortage of qualified cloud and cybersecurity professionals.

This initiative supports:

Reduced unemployment through targeted, high-demand skills training.

Increased productivity with skilled employees ready to contribute from day one.

A stronger technology sector, attracting further investment and fostering innovation.

Improved social mobility, helping break cycles of poverty and inequality.

Contact CTU today

CTU is now engaging with corporate partners to allocate their 2025/26 bursary budgets.

Businesses are encouraged to contact CTU’s Corporate Training Division for a consultation on how this initiative can align with their strategic and compliance goals.

To schedule an online consultation or to receive more information, contact Emmarentia Booysen at [email protected]