South Africa’s favourite tech podcast hits 8 million views

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has smashed through the 8 million views mark – and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Launched by MyBroadband in June 2020, the tech-focused talk show was an instant hit and quickly grew to become South Africa’s favourite tech podcast.

It reached 1 million views within six months of its launch and has continued to grow from strength to strength ever since.

The reason behind this growth is no secret – What’s Next has continually featured exceptional guests and insightful conversations.

This was true from the very first episode, which featured venture capitalist and business leader Michael Jordaan.

This powerful conversation was a fitting launchpad and set the tone for what was to come.

Heavy hitters like Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, then MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, and then Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka all featured in the first season, sharing their game-changing stories and insights.

Setting the standard

Fast-forward to today, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou continues to deliver unforgettable insights.

Listeners have heard from leaders like Afrihost’s Gian Visser, Dell SA MD Doug Woolley, VUMA CEO Dietlof Mare, OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee, and Microsoft SA MD Lillian Barnard.

These guests have been featured across various seasons, sharing their perspectives on topics such as the cloud, finance, cybersecurity, sustainability, and more.

Whatever the topic, What’s Next gives audiences a front-row seat to the conversations shaping South Africa’s future.

With 8 million views and counting, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou continues to set the standard for technology content in South Africa – and businesses can be part of its journey.

Click here to watch the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou podcast.

Click here to get your executives on South Africa’s hottest technology podcast.