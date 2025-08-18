Presented by CFAO Mobility
18.08.2025

CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned: Dream Makers in Motion

By

Introducing a bold new chapter in South Africa’s pre-owned market.

CFAO Mobility, a trusted name in the country’s automotive landscape, proudly launches CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned – a fresh, dynamic offering designed to bring quality, choice, and confidence to used vehicle buyers nationwide.

CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned are entering the market as the Dream Makers. We believe in a simple truth: in South Africa, cars are more than transport – they’re part of life’s milestones.

They connect us to opportunity, family, and the freedom to explore. Whether it’s driving to a first job interview, loading the boot for a family holiday, or navigating the city streets in style, a car is more than metal and mechanics – it’s a gateway to dreams realised.

Backed by decades of automotive expertise, a national footprint, and partnerships with leading OEM brands, CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned makes it possible for more South Africans to get behind the wheel of a car they truly love – whether it’s your first set of wheels, a family upgrade, or the bakkie you’ve always dreamed of for life’s adventures.

A National Footprint. A Name You Can Trust.

From bustling metros to small-town main streets, our dealerships connect people to the vehicles that fit their lives.

Every CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned vehicle is carefully sourced – whether directly from our OEM partners like Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, Isuzu, and Suzuki, or as a high-quality trade-in from a valued customer – each undergoes a rigorous inspection process before it earns its place on our showroom floor.

Because a dream car shouldn’t come with doubts.

More Than a Car – A Connection

We stand behind our cars, and always include:

  • Verified service histories
  • Warranty options and service plans
  • Roadside assistance
  • Flexible financing solutions
  • Nationwide dealer support
  • Convenient nationwide delivery

And most importantly, the confidence that comes from buying through a trusted name. Because buying used shouldn’t feel uncertain – and with CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned, it never will.

Whatever the Dream, We’ve Got the Keys

Whether you’re chasing first-job independence, making room for a growing family, or finding a dependable second car, our diverse range – from compact commuters to rugged SUVs and lifestyle models – makes it easy to find your perfect fit.

With flexible finance options and a national network, we make ownership as exciting and attainable as the dream itself.

Backed by a Legacy of Mobility

CFAO Mobility has long been a trusted name in South Africa’s automotive landscape, delivering vehicles, service, and support to private drivers and businesses alike. Now, that legacy extends to the pre-owned market — giving customers even more ways to move forward with confidence.

Your dream car is out there. We’ll help you find it.

Latest news

More news

Trending news

Poll

If you wanted to buy a second-hand vehicle, where would you start looking?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Sign up to the MyBroadband newsletter