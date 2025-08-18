CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned: Dream Makers in Motion

Introducing a bold new chapter in South Africa’s pre-owned market.

CFAO Mobility, a trusted name in the country’s automotive landscape, proudly launches CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned – a fresh, dynamic offering designed to bring quality, choice, and confidence to used vehicle buyers nationwide.

CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned are entering the market as the Dream Makers. We believe in a simple truth: in South Africa, cars are more than transport – they’re part of life’s milestones.

They connect us to opportunity, family, and the freedom to explore. Whether it’s driving to a first job interview, loading the boot for a family holiday, or navigating the city streets in style, a car is more than metal and mechanics – it’s a gateway to dreams realised.

Backed by decades of automotive expertise, a national footprint, and partnerships with leading OEM brands, CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned makes it possible for more South Africans to get behind the wheel of a car they truly love – whether it’s your first set of wheels, a family upgrade, or the bakkie you’ve always dreamed of for life’s adventures.

A National Footprint. A Name You Can Trust.

From bustling metros to small-town main streets, our dealerships connect people to the vehicles that fit their lives.

Every CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned vehicle is carefully sourced – whether directly from our OEM partners like Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, Isuzu, and Suzuki, or as a high-quality trade-in from a valued customer – each undergoes a rigorous inspection process before it earns its place on our showroom floor.

Because a dream car shouldn’t come with doubts.

More Than a Car – A Connection

We stand behind our cars, and always include:

Verified service histories

Warranty options and service plans

Roadside assistance

Flexible financing solutions

Nationwide dealer support

Convenient nationwide delivery

And most importantly, the confidence that comes from buying through a trusted name. Because buying used shouldn’t feel uncertain – and with CFAO Mobility Pre-Owned, it never will.

Whatever the Dream, We’ve Got the Keys

Whether you’re chasing first-job independence, making room for a growing family, or finding a dependable second car, our diverse range – from compact commuters to rugged SUVs and lifestyle models – makes it easy to find your perfect fit.

With flexible finance options and a national network, we make ownership as exciting and attainable as the dream itself.

Backed by a Legacy of Mobility

CFAO Mobility has long been a trusted name in South Africa’s automotive landscape, delivering vehicles, service, and support to private drivers and businesses alike. Now, that legacy extends to the pre-owned market — giving customers even more ways to move forward with confidence.

Your dream car is out there. We’ll help you find it.