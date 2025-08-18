MorClick brings legal and dependable satellite broadband to South Africa’s hardest-to-reach communities today

While some satellite providers are still waiting for the green light to operate in South Africa, MorClick is already licensed by ICASA and proven to work.

MorClick has been a satellite Internet leader for over a decade, connecting the country’s most remote farms, clinics, businesses, and households.

It is making it easier than ever before to test its services through the ‘Try Us’ offer:

Three Months. No Strings Attached. Just Great Signal.

Available to the first 500 sign-ups nationwide.

Connectivity for everyone

For thousands of South Africans living far from towns and cities, MorClick provides a legal and dependable satellite broadband connection that works where other connectivity options do not.

“Connectivity should not be a modern luxury. It is a necessity that underpins how we learn, access healthcare, run businesses, and manage our finances,” said Kean Pizani, CEO of MorClick.

“We deliver that lifeline to the world through proven satellite infrastructure and local, human support, ensuring customers stay connected reliably and without interruption.”

MorClick offers its services across the country, and they are used by a wide range of communities that the digital revolution has overlooked – from farms in the backwoods of the Western Cape to homes deep in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal.

Unlike services that rely on nearby towers, MorClick’s satellites connect directly, so it works anywhere – without the need for local infrastructure.

Licensed, legal, and locally supported

MorClick operates with full ICASA regulatory approval, assuring residential and business customers that their connection is both legal and secure.

This eliminates the risk of sudden disconnection over licensing disputes, and MorClick’s proven record of consistent uptime offers peace of mind.

The core service is built for essential connectivity rather than high-intensity uses like competitive gaming or constant HD streaming.

With a latency of around 600ms, MorClick’s internet services are ideal for staying in touch via WhatsApp calls, doing online banking, internet browsing, or downloading movies to watch later.

It performs these tasks admirably – and for those who need to perform more intensive tasks, MorClick offers a MorEntertainment package.

MorEntertainment is optimised for households that enjoy online entertainment, with access to compliant services such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more on multiple devices simultaneously.

“We are clear about what we offer,” said Pizani.

“As a GEO satellite provider, we cannot match the ultra-low latency of mobile network operator fixed products, so we are not the right fit for forex traders who need split-second timing or competitive gamers where every millisecond counts.”

“What we do deliver is reliable connectivity that works everywhere else across South Africa, and for customers who want even higher speeds, we have hardware upgrade options to boost performance.”

Proven in South Africa’s most remote places

MorClick’s geostationary service delivers 99.5% uptime and speeds of up to 20 Mbps, keeping people connected in some of the country’s most challenging environments.

Farmers can seamlessly check market prices, track weather forecasts, run their businesses, and manage their banking without being required to travel to the nearest town.

The connection has even proved life-saving.

In one recent example, a customer living on a farm outside Piketberg in the Western Cape was able to summon urgent medical help, despite having no cellular signal.

This was only possible thanks to her MorClick connection – and highlights the importance of reliable, always-on satellite Internet services.

Backed by global innovation, local jobs, and stability

Beyond providing connectivity, MorClick actively fuels the South African economy through its nationwide network of local dealers, installers, and support teams.

These partnerships sustain jobs in communities across all nine provinces, ensuring that every installation not only connects a customer but also supports a local livelihood.

Therefore, when you choose MorClick, you are investing back into South Africa – keeping skills, income, and opportunities within the country, rather than exporting them to offshore providers.

You don’t miss out on international-grade quality, though.

MorClick is powered by a UAE-based satellite and AI leader that has coverage in more than 150 countries, ensuring MorClick customers benefit from a secure, long-term network.

Locally, MorClick is supported by the Mosgroup, which also supplies decoders for a leading satellite television service, further embedding the business in South Africa’s technology ecosystem.

Sign up today

With plans from around R650 per month, MorClick includes free standard equipment, infrastructure, and installation, with a range of packages to suit different needs.

The system can be mounted on a roof, wall, or via a pole mount on the ground. It is a practical, proven solution for customers living far beyond the reach of fibre or reliable mobile networks.

“Remote South Africans should not have to wait for the promise of connectivity. They need it now,” said Pizani.

“MorClick is delivering today – fully licensed, tested in the toughest conditions, and committed to keeping even the most remote communities connected for years to come.”

For more information, visit www.morclick.co.za or send them a WhatsApp by texting “Hi” to 021 137 7638.