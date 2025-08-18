Reading, writing, creating – How the XPPen Magic Note Pad transformed my day-to-day

“From capturing field notes to producing published pieces, the Magic Note Pad is an essential addition to my go-bag,” said our journalists.

“The display feels easy on the eyes, even after hours of design work. We can sketch, review visuals, and still feel fresh at the end of the day,” said our multimedia team.

“I used the Magic Note Pad in the morning to plan my day. Jotting down ideas, to‑do lists, and campaign notes felt natural and kept me organised,” said our marketing team.

When it comes to creative note-taking and day-to-day management, the XPPen Magic Note Pad is a game-changer – and these firsthand experiences from our teams capture exactly why.

From my own experience, I enjoyed using the Magic Note Pad to capture handwritten notes, annotate documents, and store everything digitally without losing that pen-on-paper feel.

I detail the XPPen Magic Note Pad and my experience with it, below.

It’s all about the display

While many similar devices designed for reading tend to be limited to that specific functionality, the XPPen Magic Note Pad is set apart by its full Android ecosystem and industry-first 3-in-1 colour modes.

It is a slim, fully functional Android tablet that is purpose-built to provide users with a paper-like reading, writing, and drawing experience.

During my time with it, I found that this functionality made the Magic Note Pad ideal for writing, annotating, note-taking, and general e-reading.

It offers a 10.95-inch display with a matte finish, which gives it a natural, paper-like look and feel for reading and writing.

A dedicated button let me easily switch between the following modes:

Ink Paper – black-and-white, natural book-like display for extended reading. Light Colour – low saturation, paper-like display for improved eye comfort. Nature Colour – gives it an HD full colour, ‘normal’ tablet display.

This made it great for much more than just reading – I switched to the Nature Colour mode when watching YouTube videos, and chose Light Colour mode when I was reading but still wanted colour.

X3 Pro Pencil 2 and XPPen Notes

The Magic Note Pad comes alive when you use it with XPPen Notes and the X3 Pro Pencil 2 – XPPen’s ultrasensitive stylus that makes everything from general navigation to creative sketches a breeze.

The 90Hz refresh rate ensured that there was virtually no gap between the pen tip and the line I was drawing, making everything feel instantaneous and natural.

The X3 Pro Pencil 2 also offered over 16,000 pressure levels, which provided a lot of nuance. My handwriting therefore flowed naturally, and sketching little doodles felt smooth and intuitive.

When I wasn’t using the stylus, it attached to the side of the tablet magnetically, so I was never at risk of losing it.

I found that the X3 Pro Pencil 2 integrated seamlessly with the included XPPen Notes app, too. I quickly came to rely on the app throughout my daily use, storing all my handwritten pages, sketches, and annotations.

XPPen Notes was powerful. It instantly converted my handwritten notes into text, and provided me with extensive tabs throughout which I could organise my various files.

I could easily scribble on and annotate PDFs and images, read e-books, and sketch drawings or mind maps from scratch.

But it was more than that. The XPPen Notes app provided me with extensive templates – from daily planners and meeting minute templates to checklists, swot papers, and artistic cover pages.

It was a true all-in-one app, and offered a wide range of customisation options for scribbling and drawing, including choosing colours, pen types, and much more.

Tablet design

Beyond all of this, the XPPen Magic Note Pad is a thin and light tablet with Android 14, which gives it access to the full Google ecosystem of apps.

You can use it for emails, open all your day-to-day documents, and even hold video calls.

Its large 8,000mAh battery then ensures it will last all day. XPPen promises a full week of use, at 3-4 hours per day – meaning it will alternatively last a whole day of non-stop use without hassle.

The slim metal frame gives you the confidence to take it anywhere. It also comes with a magnetic folio case to protect it, a bunch of extra nibs for the stylus, and a charger with a power brick.

You don’t need to hop online and buy accessories – everything is included.

Overall, the design is thoughtful, the stylus experience is satisfying, and the XPPen Magic Note Pad just works fluidly with every part of my day – from note-taking to casual reading to idea sketching.

Whether you’re a university student, a businessman, or a casual artist, the XPPen Magic Note Pad is the tablet for you.

