South African shoppers are changing – and retailers need to catch up

For many South Africans, the way we shop is shifting – and fast.

Yes, price still matters. But it’s no longer the only deal-breaker.

In 2025, consumers are weighing how they’re treated, how quickly they can get what they need, and whether the experience – whether online or in-store – is worth their time.

“We’re seeing a far more intentional shopper,” said Sarah Lubbe, Chief Revenue Officer at customer intelligence firm SmokeCI.

“People aren’t just buying products. They’re buying the feeling of being respected, understood, and responded to, and if a retailer can’t deliver that, they move on.”

This isn’t just marketing intuition. It’s backed by both behavioural data and spending trends.

While retail trade in South Africa has grown steadily for over a year, that growth is happening under real economic pressure: high interest rates, elevated inflation, and tightening access to credit are forcing consumers to re-prioritise.

What was once a casual shop has become a calculated act.

Pressure’s up, patience is down

Consumers may be spending again, but they’re spending with intent.

Research shows that at least 38% of South African households are worried about making future payments – even as food, fuel, and household essentials continue to rise.

Retailers are feeling the impact across the board – from basket sizes to bounce rates.

Across the board, more people are chasing deals, and loyalty programmes are no longer a nice-to-have – they’re a core differentiator.

Even retailers targeting affluent customers are upping their game, as evidenced by the recent Woolworths loyalty programme revamp.

Discounts, vouchers, cashback and partner perks now carry real influence on store choice.

But consumers are savvy, and will quickly switch to a competitor if the rewards feel one-sided or hard to access.

At the same time, the definition of convenience has evolved.

It’s no longer just about store location or parking. It’s about fast, reliable delivery; app ease-of-use; simple returns; helpful staff; in-stock items.

Consumers expect brands to be accessible, available, and seamless across all touchpoints.

“Convenience used to mean proximity. Now it means a frictionless, functional experience whether online or offline,” Lubbe said.

“And we’re not talking about luxury shoppers here. This is across income levels. Everyone wants the process to feel clean and respectful.”

The small things now matter most

For retail brands, this means the margin for error is shrinking.

One slow delivery. One bad till experience. One unfriendly cashier.

It can be enough to lose a customer permanently, or worse – become the subject of a viral post.

“Great CX doesn’t mean expensive,” Lubbe said. “It means easy, fair and human. You don’t need to impress your customer – just don’t waste their time or treat them like a number.”

South African shoppers are also blending their journeys more than ever. It’s not unusual for someone to browse online, then go buy in-store – or the opposite.

The distinction between digital and physical retail has blurred, and expectations now stretch across the whole journey.

“The one-size-fits-all retail model is over,” Lubbe explained.

“Retailers need to flex between different channels, age groups, and spending behaviours. What a Gen Z shopper wants from a fashion app is not what a mother of three wants from a grocery store. But both expect to be taken seriously.”

And while many businesses focus on sales data, Smoke CI believes it’s the human stories behind those numbers that reveal what really drives loyalty and what causes churn.

