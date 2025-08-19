Good guys finish first – How VUMA won the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Fibre Network Operator

VUMA is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Fibre Network Operator.

The award is based on comprehensive research into the performance of South Africa’s premier fibre network operators.

This includes factors such as speeds, latency, jitter, reliability, and customer experience.

VUMA came out as the clear and deserving winner thanks to its excellent performance across all these metrics.

It is particularly proud of its success in the customer experience category, as VUMA has always been committed to being the fibre network that puts all South Africans first.

Reaching millions

VUMA boasts the largest fibre network in the country, spanning over 13,800km and passing over 2 million South African households.

Building such a large fibre network has always been a core focus of VUMA because it believes strongly in making fibre connectivity available to ALL South Africans – not only those who live in affluent areas.

Accordingly, VUMA has started numerous initiatives and projects to help more South Africans access reliable fibre easily.

This includes projects such as VUMA REACH, which was established in 2019 and was the FNO’s first ground-breaking pre-paid fibre product.

VUMA REACH is a fixed-line, pre-paid voucher system designed to be accessible to low-income and under-resourced communities.

More recently, in 2023, VUMA launched VUMA KEY, a first-of-its-kind, affordable fibre project that became South Africa’s cheapest 10Mbps FTTH fibre product.

VUMA KEY introduced an innovative deployment method of fibre connectivity to underserved, high-density communities like Alexandra in Gauteng and Khayelitsha and Kayamandi in the Western Cape.

Furthermore, the VUMA Fibre to Schools project – launched in 2015 – connects primary and secondary schools with free 1Gbps fibre internet.

This project has now connected over 950 schools, bringing easy connectivity to many schools and students where it would have been impossible.

Such projects play a key role in VUMA’s mission to connect more South Africans to the Internet – thereby bridging the Digital Divide.

Running these important projects while simultaneously ranking first among all South African FNOs proves that no compromise is needed between world-class connectivity and supporting underserved communities.

Community support

VUMA’s projects and initiatives don’t only comprise fibre products, however.

It has also launched several other initiatives and projects to help South African students, including:

Gogos with Vuma – In 2022, Vuma partnered with NGO ‘goGOGOgo’ to launch the Gogos with Vuma initiative. goGOGOgo is a non-profit project that focuses on empowering female third-generation caregivers – our Gogos – with technological skills and knowledge. To date, the initiative has now produced over 210 graduates across the country.

– In 2022, Vuma partnered with NGO ‘goGOGOgo’ to launch the Gogos with Vuma initiative. goGOGOgo is a non-profit project that focuses on empowering female third-generation caregivers – our Gogos – with technological skills and knowledge. To date, the initiative has now produced over 210 graduates across the country. Digital Inclusion Programmes – These educational initiatives have empowered more than 100,000 South African learners and 3,000 teachers in rural and township-based schools. This includes their partnership with iSchool Africa and RuraTech to improve access to digital literacy and STEM education in rural and under-resourced South African schools. They donated mobile digital libraries in 2023 and 2025. The mobile tablet trolleys contain up to 40 tablets, a teacher’s laptop, an offline educational server, and an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) device.

– These educational initiatives have empowered more than 100,000 South African learners and 3,000 teachers in rural and township-based schools. This includes their partnership with iSchool Africa and RuraTech to improve access to digital literacy and STEM education in rural and under-resourced South African schools. They donated mobile digital libraries in 2023 and 2025. The mobile tablet trolleys contain up to 40 tablets, a teacher’s laptop, an offline educational server, and an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) device. National VUMA School Shoe Drive – In partnership with the My Walk Initiative, VUMA has donated over 2,860 brand new school shoes to learners across various schools in South Africa.

– In partnership with the My Walk Initiative, VUMA has donated over 2,860 brand new school shoes to learners across various schools in South Africa. Schools Coder Club x Career Days – In partnership with GirlCode, a non-profit organisation empowering women and girls in tech, VUMA launched the Coding Club Career Days in 2022 and Schools Coder Club in 2025, which has impacted over 3,857 children.

VUMA is not only South Africa’s best Fibre Network Operator according to the data.

It is also the FNO that is truly putting South Africans first and making an impactful contribution to building a better tomorrow.

