Absolute Hosting launches liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen VPS servers

Absolute Hosting is pleased to announce the launch of its new liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen VPS servers, which have been purposely built for the budget-friendly VPS enthusiast.

Equipped with AMD Ryzen™ 9 9900X CPUs, these VPS servers provide phenomenal single-core performance thanks to their base clock speed of 4.4GHz and max boost clock speed of up to 5.6GHz.

High-frequency CPUs are ideally suited for PHP applications such as WordPress websites and ecommerce platforms, which benefit from high single-thread performance.

They are also extremely valuable in several other areas, including application development and other resource-intensive applications.

Absolute Hosting’s liquid-cooled Ryzen VPS servers are purpose-built to include the fastest available Gen 5 NVMe disks.

These boast up to 10.25 GB/s total read/write performance during a 1MB read write benchmark, and can support 10K IOPS.

Optimized DDR5 Memory running at 5,600MHz then provides lower latency and greater performance, which results in faster load times for applications and improved responsiveness.

AMD Ryzen VPS server pricing announced

Absolute Hosting is committed to providing its customers with the best VPS experiences at affordable prices.

It offers four primary products across its new liquid-cooled server range, which are as follows:

Product Ryzen VPS Silver Ryzen VPS Palladium Windows Ryzen VPS Silver Windows Ryzen VPS Palladium Processing 2x AMD Ryzen™ 9 9900X vCPUs 4x AMD Ryzen™ 9 9900X vCPUs 2x AMD Ryzen™ 9 9900X vCPUs 4x AMD Ryzen™ 9 9900X vCPUs Memory 4GB DDR5 5600MHz 8GB DDR5 5600MHz 4GB DDR5 5600MHz 8GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 50GB NVMe Gen 5 Diskspace 100GB NVMe Gen 5 Diskspace 50GB NVMe Gen 5 Diskspace 100GB NVMe Gen 5 Diskspace Bandwidth Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Backup 1 free backup slot 1 free backup slot 1 free backup slot 1 free backup slot Price R199pm R399pm R359pm R659pm

Choose Absolute Hosting

Absolute Hosting is a leading South African provider of Premium VPS Server solutions that prides itself on delivering the latest server hardware to its customers.

It focuses on innovation and reliability to empower businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital landscape.

There is a strong and growing community of satisfied clients who trust Absolute Hosting for their VPS Server Hosting needs.

Click here to learn more about these new liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen VPS servers.