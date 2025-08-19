SKYWORTH Expands: New 60-inch TV line-up in South Africa

In August, SKYWORTH is turning up the volume on home entertainment with the launch of its new 60-inch television lineup.

What makes this so exciting? It’s simple: a bigger, more immersive screen without the hefty price tag.

The new 60-inch models deliver the same incredible value South Africans already love about SKYWORTH – only now, on a size that transforms ordinary nights into extraordinary viewing experiences.

A screen that feels larger than life

You might be thinking: is the jump from a 55-inch or 58-inch TV really worth it? Absolutely. The difference is bigger than the numbers suggest.

A 60-inch TV offers 20% more screen space than a 55-inch—the equivalent of stacking about 15 iPhone 16 screens together. Even compared to a 58-inch, the extra room feels instantly noticeable, pulling you deeper into every scene.

UHD clarity or QLED brilliance – your choice

The first model to arrive, the SKYWORTH 60G6400H UHD, is now available at HiFi Corp. With sharp resolution, vivid colours, and a sleek modern design, it’s perfect for movies, sports, and everything in between.

Soon after comes the SKYWORTH 60Q6600H QLED—designed for those who won’t compromise on picture quality.

Thanks to Quantum Dot technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, every moment bursts with colour, brightness, and fluid motion.

Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or watching the big match, this TV makes every frame unforgettable.

Big entertainment, without the big cost

SKYWORTH has always believed in giving more for less – and this new 60-inch line-up proves it once again.

You’re getting a bigger screen, premium design, and advanced picture technology, all at a price that makes upgrading feel like a no-brainer.

Whether you’re chasing the ultra-clear sharpness of UHD or the rich brilliance of QLED, there’s a SKYWORTH 60-inch TV ready to transform your home into the ultimate entertainment hub.