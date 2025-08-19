TCL Brings Smarter, Quieter, and More Stylish Laundry Solutions to South Africa

Global electronics leader TCL Electronics, the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category, and Arsenal’s global consumer electronics partner, is expanding its home appliance range in South Africa with the launch of two premium front-loading washing machines: the TCL P1108FLG 8kg Front Loading Washer Direct Drive and the TCL 10/6Kg C2110WDG Front Loader Washing Machine Wash & Dryer.

Designed for modern living, these next-generation models combine cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and elegant design to deliver a smarter, more seamless laundry experience for South African homes.

Laundry, Elevated: Premium Features for Modern Homes

Both models feature TCL’s advanced Direct Drive Motor technology, a significant innovation in washing machines, offering a great advantage to South African consumers.

The technology means the washing machine is quieter, more efficient, and a longer-lasting appliance. Unlike traditional motors that rely on a belt and pulley system, the Direct Drive Motor is connected directly to the drum, reducing mechanical friction and energy loss.

This means fewer moving parts, less wear and tear, and greater reliability over time. For the user, it translates into powerful yet gentle washing, lower energy consumption, and significantly reduced noise and vibration.

With enhanced precision control, TCL’s Direct Drive Motor also adapts the drum’s movement to suit different fabrics and load sizes, ensuring clothes are cleaned thoroughly while being treated with care.

With its Honeycomb Drum design, the machine provides gentle yet effective fabric care, reducing wear and tear while delivering an outstanding wash.

The Hygiene Care function offers an extra layer of cleanliness, ensuring every wash cycle eliminates bacteria and allergens, ideal for families prioritising health and hygiene.

Further enhancing the washing experience is the Jet Spray Wash technology, which delivers powerful water streams for deeper cleaning and faster rinsing, making laundry more efficient than ever before.

TCL P1108FLG 8kg Front Loading Washer Direct Drive

The TCL P1108FLG 8kg Front Loading Washer Direct Drive is engineered for powerful yet gentle cleaning.

Its TCL Magic Flow technology intelligently adjusts water flow and drum motion according to fabric type and load size, offering eight distinct motion patterns for enhanced stain removal, improved detergent dispersion, and superior fabric care.

It also features Air Refresh and Steam Wash functions to freshen clothes without a full wash, alongside a 15-minute Quick Wash option and a self-cleaning Drum Clean cycle.

TCL 10/6Kg C2110WDG Front Loader Washing Machine Wash & Dryer

The TCL 10/6Kg C2110WDG Front Loader Washing Machine Wash & Dryer is an all-in-one solution for busy households, offering a comprehensive one-hour wash and dry cycle for maximum efficiency.

The Add Garment function allows users to add forgotten items mid-cycle, while Air Refresh and Steam Wash capabilities remove wrinkles and odours with ease.

For added convenience, it includes a 15-minute Quick Wash, 24-hour delay start feature, and Heat Sterilisation to eliminate common allergens and ensure a more hygienic laundry experience.

Backed by TCL’s commitment to quality, each washing machine comes with a 20-year DD Motor warranty and a 3-year product warranty, offering long-term peace of mind for customers.

“We are excited to bring these innovative washing machines to the South African market,” says Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa.

“For us, home appliances should not only perform exceptionally but also fit seamlessly into our customers’ lifestyles. These models reflect TCL’s dedication to designing intelligent, efficient, and premium-quality products that make everyday living easier.”

The TCL P1108FLG 8kg Front Loading Washer Direct Drive and the TCL 10/6Kg C2110WDG Front Loader Washing Machine Wash & Dryer are available exclusively at all HiFi and Incredible stores across South Africa the machine retails at R8,999 and R10,999 respectively.

For a limited time, until 31 August, these machines are on promotion for just R6,499 and R8,999 respectively, a significant saving for consumers looking to get next-generation washing machine technology for less.

Customers can also enjoy free nationwide delivery within a 50km radius ensuring a seamless purchase experience.