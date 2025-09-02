Black Friday 2025 – Why booking early secures the best results

The best-performing Black Friday marketing campaigns don’t start in November.

They start now.

This is because it’s not just about being seen – it’s about shaping the conversation in advance.

By booking early, you can push your message more effectively and have the first choice of premium placements, like homepage takeovers, banners, and sponsored articles that set the tone for the season.

Data also shows that South Africans don’t only spend money on Black Friday – they start spending big bucks during the build-up weeks.

In 2024, one shopper spent over R1.7 million across 21 transactions on the Tuesday before Black Friday.

Black Friday is no longer a single day – it has become South Africa’s biggest shopping season, and the brands that dominate are those that prepare early.

Black Friday 2025 marketing solutions

MyBroadband reaches 4.7 million readers every month, the majority of whom are purchasing decision makers in their homes and businesses – making them the ideal targets for your marketing.

Our advertising solutions are designed to put your brand in front of this audience when it matters most.

These include the following:

Sponsored articles that tell your story in a trusted environment

Display banners that deliver mass awareness

Homepage takeovers for maximum impact

Category takeovers for targeted reach

Inclusion in our Black Friday Deals section to capture active shoppers

Dedicated mailers to reach highly targeted segments

The time to act is now. Book your Black Friday 2025 campaign with MyBroadband and secure your place in front of the customers who matter most.

Want practical tips to sharpen your campaign even further? Don’t miss our Black Friday 2025 Survival Guide below.

