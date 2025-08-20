AVT delivers control room audio visual solutions: optimised for performance, built for control

AVT is a South African systems integrator with over 20 years of experience in designing, integrating, and supporting mission-critical control room environments where performance, security, and real-time collaboration are essential.

What is a Control Room:

A control room is the central space where critical operations are monitored and managed. It functions as the “nerve center” of an organization, bringing together people, technology, and data to maintain visibility and control.

Within this environment, large-format displays, communication tools, and integrated systems provide operators with a real-time overview of unfolding events. The goal is to detect issues early, coordinate responses, and make informed decisions that keep operations safe, efficient, and resilient.

Our solution offering:

We empower situational awareness in high-stakes environments through advanced audio visual solutions.

Our integrated systems, video walls, command displays, and collaborative communication tools ensure fast, clear, and reliable information flow for live monitoring, incident management, crisis coordination, and data-driven decision-making.

We deliver cutting-edge solutions that enable teams to respond quickly and effectively to both routine operations and unexpected events.

Who we serve:

Security, corporate operations, mining, manufacturing, emergency services, utilities, and transport teams that depend on real-time data, visual clarity, and reliable communication.

What we deliver in a Control Room:

Video walls and command displays

Audio reinforcement, paging, and microphone systems

Secure AV signal routing and control

Integration of live surveillance streams

Automation and systems control to streamline operations

API integration with existing, operation-specific applications

Custom-designed operator consoles and furniture for comfort and efficiency

Your control room, also called a Network Operations Centre (NOC) or Command Centre becomes the centralised hub for situational awareness and response.

Why choose our Control Room solution:

Low latency: real-time video and clear audio

Collaborative workflows: live dashboards and source switching

Access management: MFA, RBAC, and location-based permissions

Resilience: failover-ready designs with built-in redundancy

Why choose AVT:

Proven track record: 20+ years in mission-critical environments.

Local footprint: certified engineering and support teams in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, and beyond.

Managed Services available: 24/7 remote monitoring and support via AVT NOCs.

We have certified engineers that understand the systems.

Our Five-phase Process:

Consult and assess: requirements, operations, and constraints Solution design: detailed, high-performance engineering.. Build and integrate: procurement, installation, testing, commissioning. Support and training: hands-on training and hybrid onboarding. Ongoing optimization: proactive support and 24/7 monitoring options for maximum ROI.

Whether you manage critical infrastructure, a corporate control centre, or security operations, AVT delivers reliable, scalable control room solutions tailored to your needs.

Click here to learn more about AVT.