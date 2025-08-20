Discover AI Erase Passers-by on the HONOR 400 series to remove crowds with one tap

Capturing the perfect shot in a crowded Mzansi scene can be tricky with strangers in the background.

HONOR solves this with the new AI Erase Passers-by feature in the HONOR 400 Series, which makes it easy to clean up your background in one click.

This revolutionary tool lets users capture moments without the distraction of crowds.

The AI Erase Passers-by feature intelligently separates the main subject from the background, allowing you to remove unwanted individuals with a single tap for cleaner, more personalised, and stunning photos.

What makes this feature so valuable is that AI Erase Passers-by removes entire crowds or unwanted people from your photos with just one click.

Other tools make you erase things one by one, drawing a circle around each person, whereas this tool does it all at once – saving you time and effort.

The result is a clean, natural-looking photo that is free from distractions and fully focused on the intended moment.

Endless use cases

All moments you capture – from adventures in the city to a bustling Saturday market – will become uniquely yours.

When travelling to iconic landmarks or exploring lively city squares, capturing the perfect shot can be tough – with tourists or passers-by constantly in the frame.

AI Erase Passers-by makes it easy by removing these distractions with just one tap, leaving you with a clear, beautiful photo of the moment.

At birthday parties or celebrations in parks or busy venues, the challenge of capturing a flawless moment is often interrupted by random people crossing the frame.

AI Erase Passers-by swiftly removes these distractions, keeping the spotlight on your special moments with friends and family.

Markets, shopping districts, or busy streets can make it hard to get a clean shot of your surroundings.

The AI feature quickly clears the background so you can capture the vibrant scene without random people in the way.

Nature walks and road trips in Mzansi can be epic. They are all about enjoying the calm and captivating scenery – but unexpected hikers or cyclists can interrupt the peace.

With AI Erase Passers-by, these distractions disappear, letting you capture the true serenity of the landscape.

It’s worth noting that this feature operates directly on your device, ensuring greater security and privacy for your images, without relying on third-party applications.

AI Erase Passers-by is one of the innovative features in the new AI Creative Editor suite from HONOR’s 400 Series.

Along with other cutting-edge AI editing tools, it provides users with everything they need to unleash their creativity and elevate their photos.

Click here to learn more about the HONOR 400 Series.