PluxNet Fibre appoints new Contact Centre Operations Manager – taking customer service to new heights

PluxNet Fibre, a leading South African Internet Service Provider, has appointed Omisha Kingdom as its new Contact Centre Operations Manager.

The company believes Kingdom is ideal for the role thanks to her extensive industry experience and passion for client satisfaction.

Kingdom has worked in telecommunications and customer operations for over 23 years and is excited to tackle this new role and all the opportunities it presents using her considerable expertise.

“I’ve learned that the real differentiator in our industry is not just the product – it’s the experience customers have every single time they engage with us,” she said.

“This role is exciting because it allows me to take everything I’ve learned over the years and apply it to building a contact centre that isn’t just operationally sound, but truly customer driven.”

Background and choosing PluxNet Fibre

Kingdom has over two decades of industry experience. During this time, she has led high-performance, multi-skilled teams in high-pressure environments and implemented quality frameworks that drive transformation.

Throughout these roles, Kingdom has worked across the entire customer journey and understands the realities of day-to-day operations alongside the big picture goals.

“That combination allows me to make decisions that are both visionary and practical,” she said.

She chose this role at PluxNet Fibre because she is interested in what the company is doing in the connectivity space.

“I was drawn to their ambition not just to expand, but to do so with a clear focus on customer trust, reliability, and innovation.”

Omisha Kingdom, Contact Centre Operations Manager at PluxNet Fibre

New focus areas and responsibilities

In her new role, Kingdom will prioritise operational excellence, employee engagement, and customer trust across all PluxNet Fibre channels.

By focusing on these three areas and offering high-quality omnichannel service, she will ensure that PluxNet Fibre can adapt to customer needs, remain efficient, and deliver a consistent, high-quality experience to customers, which she regards as essential for long-term success.

“Omnichannel service is no longer optional. Customers expect a seamless, consistent experience across every touchpoint,” she said.

“If these touchpoints are well run, it can strengthen loyalty, prevent churn, and identify opportunities for innovation.”

About PluxNet Fibre

PluxNet Fibre is a community focused Internet Service Provider.

Their mission is clear: to deliver accessible, affordable, and meaningful high-speed fibre internet to everyday South Africans – be it for streaming, remote work, gaming, or education.

They live by their tagline. For Us. By Us.

The company’s fibre packages come in many options, ranging from the popular PluxNet Galaxy package 20/20 Mbps speeds at R399 monthly, to up to 1/1 Gbps at R1,899 monthly.

Click here to learn more about PluxNet Fibre.