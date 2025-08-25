CSIR X G-STIC 9TH Biennial Conference: Celebrate 80 Years of Touching lives through Innovation

Join the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in celebrating 80 years of transforming lives through innovation.

To mark this milestone, the CSIR will host its 9th Biennial Conference in partnership with the Global Sustainable Technology & Innovation Community (G-STIC), a flagship initiative led by Belgium’s VITO (Flemish Institute for Technological Research).

Taking place from 8 to 10 October 2025 in Pretoria, this landmark event will run alongside the 8th G-STIC Conference, which, for the first time, will be hosted on African soil.

Under the theme “Science, Technology and Innovation for a Sustainable Future”.

The CSIR and G-STIC conference will shine a spotlight on cutting-edge research and pioneering innovations that contribute to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The event aims to drive global conversations and actions that advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) laying the foundation for a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous world.

It will boast a dynamic and diverse gathering of local and international stakeholders including leading scientists, policy makers, industry experts, academics, and the public.

United by a shared vision: to explore how research, development and innovation (RD&I) can strengthen economies and solve pressing global challenges.

From high-impact discussions to interactive exhibitions, the conference will showcase the power of collaboration in science and technology — highlighting the need for cross-border partnerships to accelerate progress and unlock scalable solutions that benefit people and the planet.

Click here to register and form part of the conversation.