Go to the Max with Afrihost

First class flights and front row tickets are always welcome! After all, who doesn’t want to feel like a VIP?

Everyone likes to get that something extra for their money.

Afrihost Max can give you that VIP feeling in the comfort of your own home.

Feel like a VIP

Afrihost already cuts out most of the nonsense when it comes to Internet service.

At Afrihost, there are no complicated contracts, so their clients are in complete control.

With Afrihost Max, they take it another step further.

You can get priority access to Afrihost’s wonderful support system. That means skipping the queue for any Afrihost support – from WhatsApp support to phone calls and email.

You can become an Afrihost Max support VIP from only R299.00pm.

Afrihost Max Uptime

The Afrihost Max magic doesn’t stop at priority support services.

To make sure you experience uninterrupted Pure Internet Joy, Afrihost offers Afrihost Max Uptime.

It’s the ultimate way to ensure your Internet downtime is as close to zero as possible.

With Afrihost Max Uptime, you can rest easy knowing you will have Internet throughout the longest loadshedding and the worst Fibre outages.

Afrihost Max Uptime clients are provided with LTE failover routers (meaning the router automatically switches to a high-speed LTE connection when there are any problems with the Fibre connection), as well as a backup power supply to last them through power outages.

You can get Afrihost Max Uptime for only R499.00pm.

Afrihost Max Uptime VIP

To push your Internet to the max, there is the Afrihost Max Uptime VIP package for R999.00pm.

VIP clients receive all of the amazing perks of Max Uptime (like priority support, LTE failover and backup power supply), plus a mesh WiFi system for full WiFi coverage around the house!

That means you can enjoy Pure Internet Joy through your home (without any blind spots) and completely uninterrupted by Fibre issues or loadshedding.

Click here to check out everything Afrihost Max has to offer and get VIP treatment now.

*Ts&Cs apply. Pricing correct at time of publication. E&OE. For full product details and terms, visit [https://www.afrihost.com/max].