I Am That Woman: Celebrating the women powering SANBS

At the South African National Blood Service (SANBS), women are not just part of the story; they are the driving force.

They are scientists, leaders, caregivers, and innovators whose dedication makes life-saving blood donation possible.

This Women’s Month, under the theme “I Am That Woman,” SANBS honours women who embody resilience, compassion, and excellence in service to the nation.

Women play central roles across SANBS – in leadership, laboratories, donor centres, and community outreach.

Their expertise strengthens SANBS’s reputation as a centre of excellence while advancing gender equity.

They lead with both head and heart, blending science with empathy and innovation with humanity.

As one leader puts it: “I am that woman who balances strength with compassion because it takes both to save lives.” – Mosa Kobe

I Am That Woman: Serving with heart – Mosa Kobe

Behind every blood donation is the backbone of operations.

At the Springs Donor Centre, Clinic Supervisor Mosa Kobe carries this role with discipline and dedication. Her healthcare journey was not straightforward. Initially drawn to radiography, she entered nursing reluctantly before discovering her passion. After qualifying in 2010, she worked in hospitals and laboratories, joined SANBS in 2018, and became Clinic Supervisor in 2022. “Leadership is not just a position – it’s a responsibility. I take my role seriously because it impacts donors and patients,” said Kobe. She believes that nursing is about humanity as much as protocols. Accordingly, she ensures donors feel respected, from nervous first-timers to regulars sharing family updates. “Nursing, for me, is about saving lives. That’s the ultimate act of serving with heart,” said Kobe.

I Am That Woman: Leading the science of hope – Khensani Ramadwa

If Mosa represents compassion in action, Khensani Ramadwa, Head of the Cellular Therapy Lab, embodies the science of hope.

She has led cellular therapy work for six years, using stem cells to help patients with cancers, blood disorders, and immune deficiencies, offering a second chance at life.

“Behind every stem cell product is a patient and their family hoping for a positive outcome. That sense of purpose keeps me going,” said Ramadwa.

She leads a team of seven women who handle every step of the process, and likens their teamwork to an orchestra – precise, tuned, and fuelled by determination.

Her fascination with the body’s ability to heal drew her to the field, but it was the human side that kept her – the chance to restore moments families thought they’d lost.

Together, Kobe and Ramadwa reflect the broader tapestry of SANBS women:

Scientists and innovators, advancing transfusion and cellular medicine.

Leaders and mentors, guiding the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Caregivers and community builders, ensuring every donor experience is meaningful and safe.

This Women’s Month, SANBS celebrates them all under one powerful banner: “I Am That Woman: Celebrating the women powering SANBS.”

Because behind every unit of blood and every breakthrough in science, a woman is making it possible with strength, heart, and an unshakable commitment to saving lives.

