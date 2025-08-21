Cristine Knight: Fuelled by Passion, Driven by Purpose

From banker to automotive powerhouse, Cristine Knight proves that purpose and resilience are the most powerful vehicles for change.

In a sector where women have historically been underrepresented, Cristine Knight has not only earned her seat at the table – she’s helping redesign the whole boardroom.

As the National Manager for Auto Dealer Sales at Suzuki Auto South Africa, she leads with tenacity, humour, and heart.

Her story is one of bold career pivots, brilliant leadership, and unwavering belief in the value of people.

From Banking to the Fast Lane

Cristine’s career began in banking, where she spent nine years climbing the corporate ladder.

But it was a persistent client who saw her potential beyond finance and encouraged her to join the motor industry.

In December 1999, Cristine took the leap and became a sales executive. She hasn’t looked back since.

Over the years, she’s worn many hats: Sales Exec, Used Car Manager, F&I, New Car Manager, Dealer Principal, Regional Manager, Trainer, and now a key figure at Suzuki. “What inspired me and what keeps me here is the pace and excitement of the industry – it’s intoxicating,” she says.

Still, the road hasn’t always been smooth. “Very often, women in this field aren’t taken seriously,” Cristine reflects.

“The hoops you need to jump through are that much harder.” Her solution? Surround yourself with focused people, uplift others, and make sure the work you deliver is of unquestionable quality. “Leave everything and everyone better than when you arrived.”

Suzuki’s Sales Force with a Soul

Cristine’s typical day starts early – before 6:30am – with a results review and dealer check-ins on her morning commute.

She leads a team of 11 District Controllers and an administrator, juggling queries, operational escalations, and meetings with her signature energy and clarity.

Her leadership philosophy is grounded in empathy and excellence.

“Suzuki is a young brand. It’s my baby. And everyone wants their baby to be the best-looking, smartest, and most creative.” That mindset has helped elevate Suzuki’s dealer network to over 115 dealerships, each guided by a culture of fun, discipline, and creativity.

What truly sets Suzuki apart, according to Cristine, is its collaborative approach. “Our entire sales team comes from retail. We understand dealer challenges. It’s not a top-down, authoritarian culture – it’s a team effort.”

Spring Into Something Bold: Why Now is the Time to Buy Suzuki

Working closely with the marketing department, Cristine is proud of Suzuki’s exciting Retail Campaigns – designed to offer real value and make everyday South Africans’ lives easier:

S-Presso: Drive for 12 months with insurance included.

Drive for 12 months with insurance included. Eeco-nomics 101: Buy a business vehicle and get your branding wrap included – your car becomes a travelling billboard.

Buy a business vehicle and get your branding wrap included – your car becomes a travelling billboard. Asambe Campaign: Structured finance on models like the XL6, Jimny 5-door and Fronx through Suzuki Mobility Finance.

Structured finance on models like the XL6, Jimny 5-door and Fronx through Suzuki Mobility Finance. Swift from R3 099pm and Grand Vitara from R4 899pm – with more deals across the range.

“We don’t just throw in R10,000 discounts,” Cristine says. “We build offers that improve your circumstances – like insurance-included deals. It’s about creating sustainability so you, the customer, have the means to make bold moves.”

She adds, “Our vehicles come with class-leading service plans and warranties. You won’t find unnecessary extras, but you’ll never miss what matters: safety, reliability, and fuel efficiency.”

With a 91% parts distribution success rate, a nationwide dealer network, and smarter insurance premiums, Suzuki is enabling more South Africans to access affordable, efficient mobility.

Advice to the Next Generation of Women in Wheels

Cristine’s message to aspiring female leaders in the automotive sector is refreshingly candid:

“Toughen up. Don’t take things personally. Have clear goals and don’t let go of them. Be prepared to work twice as hard. Support other women, even if you’re in competition with them.”

And above all, guard your reputation. “The rules for them are not the same for you.”

Balancing a fast-paced career with home life takes structure, she admits.

Cristine preps her week every Sunday evening, finds 10 quiet minutes a day for mental wellbeing (often at 5am with a podcast), and draws strength from her supportive husband who is also in the industry.

A Celebration of Every Kind of Win

For Cristine, Women’s Day is about celebrating the wins, big and small.

“Celebrate your milestones, even the ones you think are too small. Celebrate each other. From cooking a meal to closing a million-rand deal, it all matters.”

Her ideal celebration? A long meal and a few glasses of wine with her closest girlfriends, filled with stories, laughter, and love for their husbands, kids, and even the furry ones.

Final Gear: Choose Bold. Choose Suzuki.

Cristine Knight isn’t just navigating the road, she’s reshaping it for every woman ready to take the wheel.

Her leadership reminds us that with grit, a little humour, and the right vehicle, there’s no limit to where you can go.

