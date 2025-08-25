Transform your home – Leroy Merlin answers with exclusive floors, kitchen and bathroom brands

As South Africa’s home improvement landscape evolves, LEROY MERLIN is expanding choice and setting new benchmarks in affordability, functionality, quality and design with its exclusive portfolio of in-house brands.

Covering three essential living spaces through a seamless blend of European design intelligence and local consumer needs, Artens, Delinia, and Sensea – available only at LEROY MERLIN stores – reflect a focused strategy to deliver solutions built for South African homes.

We unpack these exciting brands, below.

Artens

Artens has established itself as a trusted name in flooring and surface finishes, combining durability with design.

Its tile and flooring collection allows homeowners to shape and define different areas of the home – whether it’s a bold kitchen backsplash, a spa-like bathroom, a striking living room feature wall, or a welcoming outdoor space.

With options that are resistant to heat and moisture and available in a wide range of finishes, Artens makes it easy to create beautiful spaces that are both functional and visually impactful.

Delinia

For smaller spaces, the Delinia range offers organisational products, taps, and modular solutions featuring adaptable layouts, low-maintenance surfaces, and ergonomic details for busy households.

Bring your entire design vision to life using their free 3D planner service to design a kitchen from their local range and showcase your unique style.

Sensea

Sensea delivers bathroom solutions that are as aesthetically beautiful as they are practical.

The range boasts a modern, minimalist design language that promotes a sense of calm and sophistication.

Underpinning this elegant aesthetic is a core of robust innovation, with products featuring water-saving technologies and mould-resistant materials developed to withstand South Africa’s unique climatic challenges.

“These are not simply imported ranges,” said Jillian Kay, Brand Strategy Leader of LEROY MERLIN South Africa.

“Through customer insights and home visits that help us truly understand the needs of our market, our team has carefully curated a range designed to enhance South African homes through innovative technology and thoughtful design; from materials to installation methods.”

“With Artens, Delinia, and Sensea, customers choose solutions that will improve their lifestyle and make their home the best place to live.”

Because these brands are exclusive, they allow LEROY MERLIN to offer customers – whether they rent, own a home, or are professionals in the home improvement industry – a coherent set of options across flooring, kitchens, and bathrooms.

Designers are increasingly recommending LEROY MERLIN for projects that require consistent quality and design continuity.

In a competitive retail environment, these exclusive home brands provide LEROY MERLIN with meaningful differentiation, allowing customers to access quality at better value.

As LEROY MERLIN prepares for its Alberton expansion in 2026, these exclusive brands remain central to its strategy of not just supplying products, but enabling homeowners to shape spaces that suit South African lifestyles and budgets.

Artens, Delinia, and Sensea are available across LEROY MERLIN’s national store network in Fourways, Greenstone, Little Falls, Boksburg, and Centurion.

Dedicated display areas showcase the ranges in realistic room settings, supported by a passionate sales team in both product details and local installation practices.

You can also explore their full range of exclusive products on their website or in a store near you.