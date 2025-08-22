Introducing Adobe Acrobat Studio – Your complete content and productivity solution

It’s a common challenge:

Too many tools, too much information, not enough time.

When teams juggle multiple applications while managing sensitive documents, productivity suffers and security risks multiply.

With the breadth of information we’re gathering and then sifting through to do that sales presentation, school project or financial planning, we can all benefit from a little assistance to help us get things done smarter and faster.

This was Adobe’s inspiration when it designed Acrobat Studio, the new AI-powered home for modern work.

Acrobat Studio brings together the productivity of Adobe Acrobat, the easy content creation tools from Adobe Express, and the help of AI Assistants powered by agentic technology.

“Your Adobe Acrobat Studio membership combines four powerful tools to help you create, edit and collaborate more effectively,” said Dominic Richardson, CEO of local Adobe distributor Dax Data.

“Acrobat Pro is for complete PDF management, Adobe Express Premium is for quick content creation, AI Assistant is for enhanced productivity, and Adobe PDF Spaces is for streamlined collaboration.”

Adobe Acrobat Studio can help you:

Improve sales performance and drive revenue growth by advancing document creation and distribution.

Stand out in crowded markets with engaging, personalised customer communications.

Maximise ROI by consolidating tools.

Enable secure collaboration across hybrid teams.

Drive efficiency with AI-powered insights and automation.

You can put Acrobat Studio to work, starting today.

Here’s a peek at a few of the things you can do with it:

Proposals

Show up to that big meeting more prepared and better understand your top prospect’s business and brand to craft a polished proposal.

Zip through the pros, cons and differences between dozens of vendor proposals and make informed recommendations – or swiftly create standout content with professionally designed templates.

Acrobat Studio brings together the industry-leading PDF tools that hundreds of millions of people rely on, with personalised AI Assistants and content creation capabilities, to create an AI-powered destination that helps you achieve your goals faster and with greater impact.

PDF Spaces

Bring PDFs, Office 365 files, weblinks and more into your existing conversational knowledge hubs where you can chat to uncover insights, generate ideas, and validate responses with precise citations.

Need to review? You can revisit a PDF Space anytime.

Share PDF Spaces and a personalised AI Assistant with colleagues

In PDF Spaces, use a prebuilt AI Assistant like an analyst or instructor for deeper insights.

Alternatively, you can easily customise your own assistant and help guide its responses for more tailored results.

Share the entire PDF Space with the personalised AI Assistant, as well as with colleagues and customers, to deliver knowledge – not just files.

Easily create standout content with Adobe Express

Adobe Studio comes with access to a full range of Adobe Express Premium tools and assets.

This includes professionally designed business templates to easily create professional-quality flyers, infographics, social media posts, and more.

Acrobat Studio also includes all essential PDF tools from Acrobat Premium to help you easily edit, create, e-sign, redact, compare, and protect your PDFs.

Generate summaries and insights quickly with AI Assistant, even for scans and contracts.

Contract AI simplifies working with complex agreements, while intelligent citations make it easy to verify and trust generated insights.

All in one platform. All working seamlessly together.

