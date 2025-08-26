Get more for your call rate – Unlock free CallVault and CallAI when you switch to ICTGlobe

If you’re still paying your current provider for basic voice services, it’s time to consider a smarter alternative.

CallVault has partnered with ICTGlobe, one of South Africa’s leading voice and connectivity providers, to bring you an exclusive value-add:

Switch your business voice services to ICTGlobe and get CallVault and CallAI free.

Yes – free!

What you get (at no extra cost):

CallVault

CallVault offers secure, compliant call recording with built-in storage.

It lets you easily retrieve, review, and manage all your business calls – whether for training, quality control, or compliance.

CallAI

This tool provides AI-powered voice analytics that help you understand customer sentiment, detect call patterns, and provide real-time insights.

This is critical for improving agent performance and customer experience.

Rate Match Guarantee

ICTGlobe will match your current call rates – so you won’t pay a cent more than you are now.

But you’ll get far more value in return.

Why it matters

Voice is a vital channel in business communication – but simply making and receiving calls is no longer enough.

With compliance regulations, training needs, and customer expectations on the rise, your business needs more than just minutes.

That’s where CallVault and CallAI deliver in the following ways:

Improve your team’s performance with AI-driven insights.

Stay compliant with high-quality, easily accessible call recordings.

Make smarter decisions using customer sentiment trends.

Get all this without increasing your budget.

Who’s behind this offer?

ICTGlobe is one of South Africa’s top independent voice providers and is known for reliable SIP, cloud PBX, and fibre connectivity.

By combining their robust voice infrastructure with CallVault’s intelligent recording and analytics, they give businesses a modern communications edge – without a price increase.

Ready to get more from your call rate?

If you’re thinking, “We’re already spending on voice – why aren’t we getting more?”

Now you can.

Switch to ICTGlobe and unlock the power of AI voice analytics and secure call recordings – free.

Terms and conditions apply.