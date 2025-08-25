MTN Launches Smarter, Faster, More Secure App to Power South Africa’s Connected Lives

Gareth Murphy, General Manager for Digital Enablement at MTN

MTN has raised the bar again with the launch of its next-generation App — putting users firmly in control of their digital lives with simplified, personalised, and secure mobile experiences.

Built on advanced tech, the new MTN App offers an intuitive, centralised platform where consumers and businesses can manage all their MTN numbers, data, and accounts in one place — fast, easy, and on their terms.

The result? Customers get to focus on what matters, while MTN ensures your digital infrastructure is future-fit.

“Connectivity shouldn’t be complicated. Our new App gives users real control, backed by smarter technology, built-in security, and seamless functionality for today’s fast-paced world,” says Gareth Murphy, General Manager for Digital Enablement at MTN.

With biometric login, data-sharing, and personalised offers, the MTN App delivers enhanced functionality for both individuals and businesses — all in one zero-rated platform that doesn’t use your data to manage your account.

It introduces enhanced innovation and significantly improves experiences, giving customers the ability to conveniently self-service.

It unlocks new digital possibilities with a new App that is smarter, faster and built to adapt to ever-evolving customer needs.

The MTN App Unlocks:

Seamless management of all MTN numbers in one place

App-only deals with savings of up to 70%

Multiple recharge payment methods

Easy data-sharing with friends, family or colleagues

Full control over usage, spending, and recharges

Biometric security for safe, and OTP-free

Security has also been a significant focus. The App includes biometric sign-in, reducing login friction with facial or fingerprint authentication.

Customers can rely on secure account management without “three attempts left” login warnings.

Meanwhile, fast airtime recharge options and flexible payment solutions help businesses remain connected during critical calls or travel.

Employees and admins alike can stay productive and avoid disruptions.

Incentives for Early Adopters

To encourage uptake, MTN is offering 1 GB* of free data to all users who download and login to the App for the first time.

This reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting South African businesses and consumers with innovative and accessible digital tools.

This is a once-off incentive that is only available to first-time downloaders.

“MTN is more than a network — it’s a partner in your success. With forward-thinking innovations, unbeatable convenience, and powerful tools built for real-world challenges, MTN continues to empower South Africans to do more, connect faster, and move forward,” concludes Murphy.

Make the move today. Embrace the #newMTNApp and experience next-generation connectivity, tailored to your needs.

Download it now on the App Store, Google Play and the Huawei App Gallery.

To download the MTN App, click here.

*T&Cs available here apply