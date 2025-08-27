CYNK – South African ingenuity in motion

Image caption: CYNK Group CEO Albert Oosthuysen with Abathembu king Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo KaSabata.

At a stylish event venue nestled in the heart of Kramerville, Sandton, a group of over 200 smartly dressed men and women sit silently in anticipation as Albert Oosthuysen, group CEO, stands in the spotlight on stage, eager to unveil the next chapter in his powerful journey.

After a few inspiring words, the ribbon is pulled, and the banner behind Oosthuysen falls, revealing the word “CYNK” as a sea of blue and white balloons pours into the crowd to the sound of deafening cheers.

This was the birth of CYNK – a bold vision for collaboration uniting multiple diverse companies under one brand to deliver holistic solutions in an increasingly complex business environment.

The launch of CYNK coincides with the birthdays of two of Oosthuysen’s greatest success stories – the 10-year anniversary of Evotel (premium open-access fibre network operator) and the 5th anniversary of Net Nine Nine, South Africa’s fastest growing internet service provider aimed at previously disadvantaged areas.

Oosthuysen explains that CYNK – aptly named for its mission to “sync” companies and missions – is built on the principles of breaking down silos, driving innovation, and encouraging collaboration.

CYNK stands at the precipice of a new age in the telecommunications industry as the advent of new technology, including AI, sparks increased interest in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

CYNK aims to usher in this new era, starting with five companies combining forces, intellect and skill to ensure that the opportunity is fully grasped.

CYNK Group CEO Albert Oosthuysen teaching children on how to maneuver around technology, especially computers.

The man behind the vision

Oosthuysen, a passionate and forward-thinking South African, grew up in Port Elizabeth, developing a deep love for South Africa in his early years.

However, he quickly realised there was still a lot of work to do before the country could achieve its dream of an equitable society.

With youth unemployment nearing 50% and a struggling economy, the people of South Africa were paying the price.

“We need to bridge the digital divide and then the economic gap,” Oosthuysen tells a congregation gathered at a 4IR event held at the community hall in Kagiso township, just outside of Krugersdorp.

“The freedom of access to opportunity is the largest challenge facing South Africa on a daily basis. We believe the best way to access opportunity is through the internet”.

Now, a decade into his mission, Oosthuysen has taken the next step: combining his experience, vision, and networks into CYNK – a unified platform for collaboration, growth, and impact.

Despite the inherent difficulties of taking the path less travelled, Oosthuysen’s vision is bearing fruit, and his companies has achieved some impressive stats.

The CYNK companies now offer more than 400,000 homes across 8 provinces in South Africa with fibre internet access, 140,000 of which use one of their companies’ fibre services every day.

CYNK’s commitment to hire locally has netted more than 1000 employment opportunities across these businesses, with many positions ringfenced to better serve the communities in which CYNK bases its networks.

Further to that, through collaboration with the community, CYNK benefits more than 450 local contractors, who assist in the maintenance, sales, installation, and building of fibre networks.

In addition to his employment drives, Oosthuysen aims to connect all schools within his network’s coverage while also elevating local businesses, and since its inception, has now connected over 200 schools and 160 local businesses with free fibre internet.

“It’s just the beginning,” Oosthuysen explains when asked about the future.

“Looking ahead, the group aims to reach two million homes passed and one million active customers within the next three years.”

The importance of collaboration

When asked how his companies seem to be able to generate success when so many others seem to fail, he explained: “I believe it’s all due to hard work, strong partnerships, dedication to vision, and community engagement that runs deeper than the surface level, so we can succeed where others have failed.”

“Involving community leaders and local stakeholders has also been vital to our operations.”

“These wise men and women provide access and trust in insular communities, but they also hold us accountable for every decision. They make sure we keep the community in mind every step of the way.”

“Just the other day, we hosted a visit from the King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo KaSabata of the abaThembu tribe in Mthatha and his entourage. The King has been instrumental in expanding CYNK’s network in the Eastern Cape,” says Oosthuysen.

In closing, Oosthuysen challenges all companies in South Africa.

“Hire local, upskill the people, and help make a better South Africa for all. We all benefit from a better economy and a more connected country.”

CYNK’ed entities:

Net Nine Nine – South African ISP pioneering affordable fibre internet in underserved communities

– South African ISP pioneering affordable fibre internet in underserved communities Evotel – Open-access Fibre Network Operator serving homes and businesses nationwide.

– Open-access Fibre Network Operator serving homes and businesses nationwide. Magnolia Fibre Tree – Closed-access FNO delivering high-performance fibre to residential suburbs.

– Closed-access FNO delivering high-performance fibre to residential suburbs. Internet for Education – An NPO ensuring learners have equal access to digital opportunities.

– An NPO ensuring learners have equal access to digital opportunities. LinkLayer – Open-access fibre network focused on building future-ready communities.

– Open-access fibre network focused on building future-ready communities. And others.

