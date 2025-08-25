Don’t wait – Manage your stress and anxiety now!

The week has only begun, and you’ve just stepped out of a stressful meeting. Your phone buzzes nonstop, and your to-do list is growing faster than you can manage. For many South Africans, ongoing stress quietly elevates blood pressure and heightens the risk of serious health problems.

South Africans are known for their resilience, but sometimes that can work against us. Powering through stress without addressing it can leave you vulnerable to serious long-term health issues.

The science is clear

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in South Africa, more than 1 in 3 adults live with high blood pressure, making hypertension a major contributor to a short life expectancy.

High blood pressure often has no noticeable symptoms, making regular check-ups crucial. However, stress-related anxiety conditions tend to present more visibly. If you’re feeling constantly overwhelmed, struggling to focus, experiencing chest tightness, or having trouble sleeping, it’s cause for concern. These symptoms of anxiety, combined with undetected high blood pressure, can have dangerous consequences.

When you’re stressed, your body releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol that triggers your body’s natural “fight-or-flight” response. While useful in short bursts, a constant activation of this response has detrimental effects, such as high blood pressure or hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and kidney issues.

Making a change

Stress-related anxiety disorders can result in a vicious cycle of mental and physical health challenges.

Wellness programmes that encourage healthy lifestyles and regular health monitoring can play a crucial role in chronic disease prevention. Medshield Medical Scheme provides members with an Annual Health Risk Assessment (HRA) benefit to proactively manage their health and prevent more serious medical issues in the future. HRAs are critical for screening, testing, and assessing members’ cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure, and Body Mass Index (BMI), and are a valuable preventive healthcare tool designed to uncover potential health risks before they escalate.

An HRA typically includes:

A review of your medical history.

An evaluation of lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and smoking habits.

Important measurements, including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and BMI.

An assessment of risk factors for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Many serious health conditions develop without noticeable symptoms during the initial stages.

Regular HRAs can identify these risks. There are several key benefits:

Early detection of health issues: Discovering potential problems early lead to more effective treatment and improved health outcomes. Preventive care: HRAs help create personalised health plans, reducing the risk of chronic disease onset. Improved quality of life: Managing your health risks proactively allows you to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle. Cost savings: Emphasising preventive healthcare diminishes the need for costly treatments and hospitalisations in the future.

Besides screenings and tests, Medshield shares these easy steps you can incorporate into your daily routine to manage your stress and anxiety:

1. Monitor your blood pressure regularly

Aim to check your blood pressure at least once a month or more frequently if you’re at risk. Many pharmacies across the country offer free blood pressure checks. Early detection can prevent more severe complications later.

2. Incorporate relaxation techniques

Calming your mind can help lower blood pressure. Meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga are excellent tools to manage stress. Studies show that practising mindfulness can reduce systolic blood pressure.

3. Exercise regularly

Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to manage stress and blood pressure. You don’t need to join a fancy gym – just a brisk 30-minute walk daily can do wonders.

4. Adopt a heart-healthy diet

The South African diet, heavy in processed foods and unhealthy fats, contributes to rising blood pressure levels. Switching to a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can make a significant difference. Reduce salt intake and use spices and herbs to add flavour to your food.

5. Limit alcohol and quit smoking

While it’s tempting to rely on a drink or cigarette to “unwind” after a long day, the long-term impact on your health is severe. Reducing or eliminating these habits will drastically improve your mental and physical health.

6. Get enough sleep

In a country where people are burning the candle at both ends, sleep is often the first sacrifice. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night and keep a consistent sleep schedule.

7. Seek professional help when necessary

Managing stress-related anxiety may require more than just lifestyle changes. Mental health services in South Africa are becoming more accessible, with various public and private resources available. Don’t hesitate to reach out to a healthcare professional if you feel your anxiety or stress levels are becoming unmanageable.

Take control

It’s time to take control. Managing stress and blood pressure is not just about adding years to your life but quality to those years.

