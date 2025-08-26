Celebrating women, culture, and the power of showing up

As part of our Women’s Month celebration, we sat down with Gail van der Merwe, Head of People and Culture at Agile Bridge, as well as Intermediate Software Engineer Tiashka Maharaj and Junior Software Engineer Rebecca Oosthuizen, to talk about inclusion, and the magic that happens when people feel they truly belong.

Tiashka and Rebecca found their inspiration to enter the technology sector in very different ways.

For Tiashka, it was the evenings spent watching ethical hackers on NCIS LA who dug deep into the code to solve problems.

“I know one day I wanted to do that,” she said.

Rebecca grew up around computers, and was completely fascinated by them.

“At some point, I realised that technology and software could connect to almost every field I cared about,” said Rebecca.

“It feels like I was always heading in this direction.”

While Tiashka and Rebecca were enthralled by the code, Gail was fascinated by how the people behind it work together – the good, the messy, and the magic in between.

She quickly realised that no matter how brilliant the strategy or innovative the product, it’s the people behind it who make it happen.

That’s where her passion began: building environments where people want to show up, do great work, and grow.

Over time, this shaped her leadership style into something simple but powerful: listen more than you talk, ask questions that matter, and create space for others to shine.

As Gail puts it, culture isn’t a side project. It is created (or eroded) in the everyday: how we run meetings, make decisions, and treat each other when no one’s watching.

Inclusion in tech — more than a buzzword

For Gail, inclusion isn’t about everyone fitting into the same mould – it is about belonging as you are.

In tech, it is easy to focus solely on skills and forget the humans behind the code.

A great tech culture, she said, celebrates different thinking styles, communication preferences, and problem-solving approaches.

It is a place where a junior developer can speak up in a stand-up without hesitation, and where diversity of thought is valued as much as technical expertise.

This is something that drew both Tiashka and Rebecca to Agile Bridge.

“They had an exciting culture that I wanted to be part of,” said Tiashka.

“They made being at work fun.”

Rebecca added: “Agile Bridge stood out because success here is not just about delivering code – it’s about solving real problems through collaboration and continuous learning.”

The strength women bring to leadership

Gail has seen time and again how women in leadership bring a blend of empathy, resilience, and vision.

“We notice the subtle shifts in a team’s energy, we pick up on what’s not being said, and we build the connections that drive collaboration,” she said.

That kind of awareness can mean the difference between a team that’s just “getting by” and one that’s truly thriving.

Women like Rebecca and Tiashka are great examples of this – and both agree that confidence and curiosity have been key to their success.

“I’ve never regretted summoning the courage to say something when it mattered,” said Rebecca.

“Over time, I’ve seen how a unique perspective can shift a project for the better.”

Advice for young women with leadership dreams

If Gail could give just one piece of advice, it would be this: say yes before you feel ready.

Leadership isn’t about having all the answers – it’s about being willing to figure them out, and bringing others along for the journey.

She encourages young women to seek out mentors who see their potential, not just their current role.

And above all: “Don’t shrink yourself to fit someone else’s definition of a leader. Bring your version of leadership to the table – that’s where the magic happens.”

This is a message that is passionately shared by both Tiashka and Rebecca.

“Start! Start small, start messy, but start,” said Rebecca. “Your curiosity and creativity are your superpowers.”

“Don’t be intimidated by those who seem ahead of you,” added Tiashka. “Life isn’t a competition. Comparison is the theft of joy.”

Culture in action

Gail has witnessed the transformative power of inclusion firsthand.

She recalls a team member who started quietly on the sidelines, unsure of their place.

As they began to feel valued and included, they relaxed, contributed more, and started showing up with intent. They became fully engaged, adding real impact to the team.

“That’s what culture can do,” she said.

“It can be the wind that lifts you forward or the anchor that holds you back.”

Why this work matters

For Gail, People and Culture isn’t just a role – it’s the heartbeat of Agile Bridge.

In tech, where change is constant and demands are high, a strong, inclusive culture turns good teams into exceptional ones. It is what keeps people not just working, but growing.

Agile Bridge is proud that 35% of its software engineers are women – a rarity in what is typically a male-dominated environment.

The company embraces women in technology because diversity of thought, background, and experience is what drives innovation forward.

This Women’s Month, we’re proud to celebrate Gail van der Merwe, Rebecca Oosthuizen, and Tiashka Maharaj – women who continue to break boundaries and shape the future of tech.

