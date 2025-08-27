Otto Wireless powers South Africa’s IIoT landscape with WLINK outdoor routers

Otto Wireless, the country’s premier Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity solutions provider, has expanded its portfolio with two rugged outdoor routers from WLINK: the WL-ODU350 5G Outdoor CPE and the WL-ODU310 4G Outdoor Router.

These devices are engineered to deliver high-speed, secure, and resilient connectivity in the most demanding environments – from remote mining operations to smart city infrastructure.

Public Wi-Fi with WL-ODU310 & WL-ODU350 – Expanding access and empowering communities

Whether it is a city park, school courtyard, transport hub, or rural village centre, public Wi-Fi is no longer a luxury – it is a catalyst for education, commerce, and inclusion.

The WL-ODU series from WLINK offers a turnkey solution for deploying reliable, secure, and scalable public internet access.

It can be used in the following ways:

Urban deployments

Smart parks and squares – Mount the WL-ODU350 on light poles or rooftops to deliver high-speed 5G connectivity to visitors, vendors, and municipal staff.

– Mount the WL-ODU350 on light poles or rooftops to deliver high-speed 5G connectivity to visitors, vendors, and municipal staff. Transit stations – Provide Wi-Fi access in bus terminals, taxi ranks, and train platforms – ideal for commuters and digital signage systems.

– Provide Wi-Fi access in bus terminals, taxi ranks, and train platforms – ideal for commuters and digital signage systems. Public Libraries and Community Centres – Extend coverage to outdoor areas, enabling students and residents to stay connected even after hours.

Rural and underserved areas

Village hotspots – Use the WL-ODU310 to create centralized Wi-Fi zones powered by LTE – perfect for schools, clinics, and local businesses.

– Use the WL-ODU310 to create centralized Wi-Fi zones powered by LTE – perfect for schools, clinics, and local businesses. Mobile Wi-Fi units – Install routers on vehicles or trailers to deliver pop-up connectivity during events, outreach programs, or disaster relief.

We unpack these outdoor routers, below.

WL-ODU350 (5G CPE)

The WL-ODU350 offers high-throughput, low-latency connectivity in harsh outdoor sites, making it ideal for mining, smart ports, video backhaul, and fixed-wireless access for industrial campuses.

It has an all-aluminium IP67 enclosure, passive PoE, dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, and dual Gigabit Ethernet for uplink/LAN or device chaining.

Peak 5G throughput is up to approximately 3.5 Gbps (DL), depending on modem variant, bands, and RF conditions.

Its core applications are:

Mining and oil fields – Real-time data transmission from remote sites.

– Real-time data transmission from remote sites. Automated factories – High-speed connectivity for robotics and sensors.

– High-speed connectivity for robotics and sensors. Smart cities – Backbone for surveillance, traffic control, and public Wi-Fi.

– Backbone for surveillance, traffic control, and public Wi-Fi. Remote education and healthcare – Reliable broadband in underserved areas.

– Reliable broadband in underserved areas. Disaster recovery zones – Rapid deployment of emergency networks.

WL-ODU310 (4G Outdoor Router)

The WL-ODU310 is a cost-optimised outdoor LTE solution for SCADA/PLC telemetry, metering, environmental sensing, rural CCTV, and redundancy links.

It has LTE Cat-6 or Cat-4 options with download speeds of up to about 300 Mbps, and is housed in an IP65 enclosure.

Other features include passive PoE and support for external high-gain LTE and Wi-Fi antennas to extend cell reach.

Its primary use cases include:

Construction sites – Temporary broadband for teams and equipment.

– Temporary broadband for teams and equipment. School campuses – Outdoor Wi-Fi coverage for students and staff.

– Outdoor Wi-Fi coverage for students and staff. Security installations – Connectivity for surveillance and access control.

– Connectivity for surveillance and access control. Agricultural fields – IoT-enabled monitoring of irrigation and soil sensors.

– IoT-enabled monitoring of irrigation and soil sensors. Public venues – Wi-Fi hotspots in parks, stadiums, and transport hubs.

A full comparison of the WL-ODU350 versus the WL-ODU310 can be found in the table, below.

Feature WL-ODU350 (5G) WL-ODU310 (4G) Cellular technology 5G + LTE (Global bands) LTE Cat 4 / Cat 6 / Cat 12 (5G under development) Max download speed Up to 4Gbps Up to 600Mbps Enclosure rating IP67 (fully sealed aluminium) IP65 (aluminium alloy) Wi-Fi support Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6 optional Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz, MIMO Wi-Fi Concurrent Wi-Fi users Not specified Up to 35 users VPN and security IPSec, OpenVPN, GRE, DMVPN, SPI firewall IPSec, OpenVPN, GRE, PPTP/L2TP, SPI firewall Management options Web GUI, CLI, SNMP, SSH, WLINK Cloud Web GUI, CLI, SNMP, SSH, WLINK Cloud Power supply 12V–36V DC, PoE adapter 12V–36V DC, PoE adapter Physical size 216 × 216 × 69 mm 180 × 150 × 70 mm Weight 2.85 kg 2.1 kg Antennas 4x Cellular, 2x Wi-Fi (N-type, 5dBi) 2x Cellular, 1–2x Wi-Fi (N-type, 5dBi) Operating temperature –30°C to +70°C –30°C to +70°C Target application Mining, oil fields, smart cities, remote industry Construction, schools, agriculture, public Wi-Fi

Installer-friendly benefits of both devices include:

PoE support – Run long Ethernet cables from the router to indoor systems without signal loss – no need for long coaxial antenna cables.

– Run long Ethernet cables from the router to indoor systems without signal loss – no need for long coaxial antenna cables. Weatherproof design – IP65/IP67-rated enclosures ensure year-round reliability in rain, dust, and heat.

– IP65/IP67-rated enclosures ensure year-round reliability in rain, dust, and heat. Solar + battery backup (optional)

LTE/5G SIM card for internet backhaul.

Furthermore, these solutions are scalable and secure.

They support up to 35 concurrent users on the WL-ODU310, and even more on the WL-ODU350 – making these routers ideal for moderate to high traffic zones.

These users can access the network through custom login pages, and you can manage user sessions and throttle bandwidth to ensure fair usage.

All data is then protected in compliance with privacy regulations.

Cloud-based monitoring and remote configuration

Both the WL-ODU310 and WL-ODU350 routers are fully compatible with the Wlink M2M Cloud Management Platform – a centralized system designed to simplify deployment, monitoring, and maintenance across large-scale networks.

Key benefits for integrators and installers include:

Remote device management – Configure parameters, push firmware updates, and troubleshoot devices without needing to visit the site.

– Configure parameters, push firmware updates, and troubleshoot devices without needing to visit the site. Real-time monitoring – View signal strength, data usage, SIM status, and device health from a global map interface.

– View signal strength, data usage, SIM status, and device health from a global map interface. Bulk operations – Manage thousands of devices simultaneously — ideal for smart city rollouts, industrial fleets, or nationwide deployments.

– Manage thousands of devices simultaneously — ideal for smart city rollouts, industrial fleets, or nationwide deployments. Event alerts and reports – Receive notifications for offline devices, data thresholds, or network anomalies. Generate reports for uptime, traffic, and signal quality.

– Receive notifications for offline devices, data thresholds, or network anomalies. Generate reports for uptime, traffic, and signal quality. Secure and scalable – Supports over 10,000 devices with role-based access control and encrypted communication.

Built for Africa’s connectivity challenges

Otto Wireless’s integration of WLINK’s WL-ODU350 and WL-ODU310 routers reflects its commitment to empowering South African industries with scalable, high-performance IIoT solutions.

These additions not only enhance Otto Wireless’s technical offering but also support the country’s broader digital transformation goals.

