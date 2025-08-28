Extraordinary is enhancing asset tracking by unlocking IoT potential

As global connectivity evolves and legacy networks phase out, IoT innovators must adapt or risk being left behind.

Digital Matter, a global leader in battery-powered asset tracking, faced this exact challenge.

With over 2 million devices deployed across industries like logistics, agriculture, and construction, they needed a scalable, energy-efficient solution to maintain their leadership in the market.

Enter Vodacom Business. By partnering to implement Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), the two companies co-created a next-gen connectivity solution that not only preserves battery life but also enhances coverage, scalability, and cost efficiency.

This case study explores how the partnership is transforming the future of IoT, one connected device at a time.

The Business

Digital Matter is a global leader in battery-powered asset tracking, operating across logistics, agriculture, and construction.

With over 2 million devices manufactured, they specialize in long-life, low-power IoT solutions using LPWAN technologies.

The Challenge

With the global sunset of 2G and 3G networks, Digital Matter needed a future-proof, energy-efficient connectivity solution to support next-gen asset tracking at scale, without compromising battery life or coverage.

The Solution

Vodacom Business partnered with Digital Matter to integrate Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) into their devices. NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area cellular network designed for IoT.

Ideal for devices like smart meters, bins, containers and livestock trackers.

NB-IoT delivers:

Extended battery life

Improved indoor coverage

Lower device costs

High-density device support

The Impact

Through rigorous network testing and collaborative solution-building, the partnership delivered:

Over 30x better energy efficiency than 2G

Stronger national coverage

Improved scalability for smart cities and industrial tracking

Seamless integration with Vodacom’s IoT ecosystem

Looking Ahead

Digital Matter and Vodacom Business continue to innovate together, unlocking new IoT capabilities and efficiencies with NB-IoT technology.

Their partnership exemplifies how smart connectivity and collaboration drive real-world transformation.

Click here to learn more about Vodacom Business NB-IoT.