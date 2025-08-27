Vodacom World levels up at Comic Con Africa 2025

Pop culture lovers and cosplayers are encouraged to dust off their superhero attires and get ready for Comic Con Africa, which will return to the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) from 28 to 31 August 2025.

This year, Vodacom’s flagship digital mall, Vodacom World, will showcase its multi-award-winning, family-fun-filled augmented reality experience, dubbed “World of Collectibles.”

Exhibiting at Comic Con Africa near the Main Stage in Hall 6 Stand E615, Vodacom World promises a weekend of fun, gaming, and shopping – with lots of guaranteed prizes and exclusive offers.

World Of Collectibles

World of Collectibles is an augmented reality game where visitors search for collectibles and win guaranteed prizes.

To win, customers must follow these instructions:

Visitors are encouraged to bring their smartphones and visit the Vodacom World stand to participate.

If you purchase any item for at least R299 and either sign up for a new contract or upgrade your existing contract, you will gain an entry into the World of Collectibles.

Play the game and win a guaranteed prize.

Guaranteed prizes include Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, R10,000 Vodacom World Vouchers, Smartphones, Pizza Ovens, Smart Appliances, and so much more.

Vodacom gaming services

Customers are also encouraged to play EA Sports FC 25 at the Vodacom World Stand.

The top three players on the leaderboard will win daily prizes, with first place being a whopping R1,250.

The competition will run from 9:00- 15:00 daily, and terms and conditions apply.

Vodacom World

Vodacom World is the home of digital innovation and the largest technology and telecommunications mall in South Africa.

It showcases emerging trends, smart life technologies, and advanced ecosystems of original equipment manufacturers.

Vodacom World boasts top brands including Samsung, Apple, Honor, Huawei, Oppo, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi, and even features a Mugg & Bean for those looking to unwind with refreshments.

Learn more about Vodacom World’s presence at Comic Con Africa here.

For Vodacom World exclusive deals, visit Vodacom World in Midrand at 082 Vodacom Boulevard.