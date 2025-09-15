Telkom’s sustainability vision – Innovating for inclusive growth and a future-ready South Africa

By Mpho McNamee, Chief of Corporate Affairs

Sustainability is no longer simply a corporate mandate – it is an essential lens through which businesses must operate to thrive in the 21st century.

For Telkom, embracing sustainability means embedding environmental responsibility, social empowerment, and sound governance into the heart of our business model.

This is vital not only for our company but for the future prosperity of South Africa.

Facing real challenges with purpose and innovation

Globally, the telecommunications sector is navigating complex sustainability challenges such as rising energy demand, urgent climate imperatives, and social inequalities.

At Telkom, we recognise that meeting these challenges requires pragmatic ambition.

Our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2040 is a crucial step forward, but the journey is continuous.

Technology transitions, such as phasing out legacy equipment and investing in lithium-ion battery systems, are helping us reduce our emissions meaningfully.

Since FY2022, we have achieved a 32% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, outpacing many international targets.

Additionally, fossil fuel consumption has dropped by 37%, while renewable energy use increases steadily.

Yet, these gains remind us of the continuous work needed, especially as networks grow to meet rising data demands.

Why does this matter?

Because sustainability and business success are increasingly inseparable.

Reducing environmental impact not only future-proofs operations amid regulatory and climate risks.

It also supports our commitment to responsible innovation – a priority across the global telecom industry.

Driving South Africa’s digital inclusion and economic opportunity

Technology’s greatest promise lies in its power to transform lives and communities.

For this reason, Telkom invests deeply in empowering young, black ICT entrepreneurs through our FutureMakers programme.

In FY2025 alone, 459 small businesses accessed procurement opportunities worth R859 million, generating close to 74,000 jobs.

This is a testament to the tangible impact of inclusive enterprise development.

This initiative supports South Africa’s broader goal to bridge the digital divide, foster entrepreneurship, and build a more equitable economy.

By nurturing black-owned small businesses, we contribute to an ecosystem where innovation and opportunity flourish together.

Building knowledge and capacity for the future

Human capital development remains central to our sustainability approach.

Our flagship Centres of Excellence programme stands as the largest coordinated ICT research initiative in South Africa, fostering collaboration between academia, government, and industry.

Last year, Telkom invested R9.6 million to support 250 postgraduate students advancing research in communication technologies – work that will propel industry innovation and national competitiveness.

Beyond research, our Telkom Foundation dedicates substantial resources to improving maths and science education, integrating technology into classrooms, and developing digital skills among learners and unemployed youth.

These ongoing investments improve educational outcomes and build the talent pipeline needed for South Africa’s technological future.

A path forward, together

The road to full sustainability is complex and demands continual innovation, collaboration, and investment.

Yet, Telkom’s progress affirms that integrating sustainable practices in operations, empowering inclusive economic growth, and advancing skills development are not aspirational side projects – they are business imperatives.

As technology reshapes the world around us, Telkom is committed to leading responsibly and building a resilient company that supports a thriving, connected South Africa.

