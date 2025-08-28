How to lock in your domain price before the upcoming price hikes

The ZA Registry is set to increase pricing for all .za domains from 1 October 2025.

However, those who register or renew their domains with Register Domain SA before this date can avoid this increased cost for years to come.

This is thanks to Register Domain SA’s multi-year domain registration option, which lets you lock in your domain for up to five years at the current price.

First launched in April 2025, multi-year domain registrations have long been desired by South African businesses and individuals as they make domain ownership cheaper over time.

They also ensure you don’t have to keep track of an annual renewal period, which, if missed, could see your domain hijacked by cybercriminals.

This can result in your clients being targeted by scams and other criminal activities – significantly damaging your reputation.

Instead, with multi-year domain registrations, there are fewer opportunities where malicious parties could target your organisation with this sort of cyberattack.

Further protecting you against these criminals is domain locking – a security enhancement that stops any changes from being made to a domain unless the domain is intentionally unlocked by its rightful owner.

By registering your domain for five years and then locking it, you get the best of both worlds – cheaper prices and increased security.

Register Domain SA

As an industry leader committed to being at the forefront of innovation, Register Domain SA is one of the first registrars to offer multi-year domain registrations in South Africa.

Register Domain SA boasts over 15 years of experience and has serviced over 75,000 clients, who appreciate its expert local support team and simple online interface.

It also offers several value-added services such as a website builder, SSL Certificates, and DNS Management to improve its clients’ experiences further.

It also offers several value-added services such as a website builder, SSL Certificates, and DNS Management to improve its clients' experiences further.