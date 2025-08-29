UFS launches BEng in Agriculture and Biosystems for a sustainable future

The University of the Free State (UFS) has introduced a Bachelor of Engineering in Agriculture and Biosystems – a forward-looking degree that blends technology, science, and farming to tackle the world’s most pressing food-water-energy challenges.

The new engineering degree is offered alongside the existing Bachelor of Science degree that specialises in Physics with Engineering Subjects.

It leads students to postgraduate studies in Ecological and nature-based Engineering Sciences, where students study the most complex sustainable ecosystems that integrate human society with the natural environment for the benefit of both.

About the degree

Offered by the Engineering Science department at UFS, the new programme equips students to design, build, and manage solutions across the full agricultural value chain.

From day one, students engage with real-world applications and will learn the following:

Agricultural mechanisation (including drones and GIS)

Modern water and irrigation systems

Soil and environmental stewardship

Sustainable energy such as solar and biofuels

Precision agriculture and data-driven smart-farming

Post-harvest handling and food processing.

Graduates are prepared for diverse career paths that could result in titles like:

Agricultural/Biosystems Engineer

Irrigation & Water Resource Engineer

Agri-tech/Smart Farming Specialist

Food Processing/Bioenergy Engineer

Typical employers range from farming and agribusiness companies to engineering and environmental consultancies, water and energy organisations, government departments, and research centres and universities.

In short, the degree opens doors across both public and private sectors, wherever sustainable food systems and resilient infrastructure are priorities.

An excellent qualification

Quality and professional alignment are central to the qualification.

The BEng in Agriculture & Biosystems is endorsed by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), underscoring its relevance to industry standards and its focus on producing job-ready graduates.

Furthermore, our postgraduate degree in Ecological and Nature-based Engineering Science is endorsed by the International Ecological Engineering Society.

These innovative programmes represent a significant milestone for ecological engineering education, not only in South Africa but also globally.

They are the first postgraduate degrees of their kind on the African continent, addressing a critical gap in advanced training and research in ecological and nature-based engineering science.

The launch aligns with UFS’s Vision 130 – to be research-led, student-centred, and regionally engaged – by cultivating engineers who can translate cutting-edge knowledge into tangible impact for the Free State, South Africa, and beyond.

Students will be immersed in the kind of innovation that serves local needs while meeting global benchmarks.

Why choose this UFS degree

This degree is an ideal fit for students who love engineering, science and nature; who want to work with emerging technologies; and who care deeply about sustainability.

Whether your passion is to design smarter farm machinery, optimise irrigation for water-scarce regions, turn agricultural waste into energy, nature-based solutions or ecological engineering sciences – the programme provides a strong foundation and clear pathways into high-impact roles.

To qualify for any of these degrees offered by Engineering Sciences, the minimum entry requirements are:

A minimum AP score of 30.

A performance level 4 (50%) in English.

Mathematics at a minimum performance level 6 (at least 70%).

Physical Science at a minimum performance level 5 (at least 60%).

Click here to apply for this exciting UFS degree and start your journey towards engineering better food systems and resilient communities.