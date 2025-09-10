Complete MyBroadband’s Black Friday 2025 Survey and win R2,000

MyBroadband is excited to announce our Pre-Black Friday Survey for 2025.

By completing the survey, you’ll be entered into a draw to win a R2,000 cash prize.

This survey aims to understand how South African shoppers are preparing for the upcoming Black Friday period.

We’re asking our readers about their shopping plans, where they find information on deals, and the types of products they’re most interested in.

The survey is short – it will take less than two minutes of your time for the chance to win R2,000.

How to enter

To get your name in the draw, follow these two easy steps:

Complete the Pre-Black Friday Survey. Provide your MyBroadband Forum username or a valid email address at the end of the survey.

That’s all it takes! Your entry will be automatically submitted, giving you a chance to win the R2,000 prize.

The competition is open until 25 September 2025, and the winner will be announced on the MyBroadband forum. Standard competition rules apply.

Click here to take the Pre-Black Friday Survey 2025.