RS DesignSpark celebrates 15 years of innovation, ingenuity, and impact

Wesley Hood, Education and Social Impact Specialist at RS South Africa

RS South Africa, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions, is celebrating 15 years of promoting innovation and supporting engineering excellence through DesignSpark, its pioneering online engineering platform.

Since its launch on 6 July 2010, DesignSpark has helped members accelerate time-to-market and bring ideas to life through technical know-how, educational initiatives, design challenges, and competitions.

Today, it is a global engineering ecosystem comprising a global community for students, pro-creators, and professional design engineers founded in 2010.

With 1.4 million members across 193 countries, it provides various design resources, offering free access to professional-grade design tools, technical resources, and a vibrant community that fuels creativity and collaboration.

“DesignSpark was created to democratise engineering design and support creators of all levels—from students to professionals,” says Pete Wood, Director of RS DesignSpark.

“Fifteen years on, we’re proud to have built a platform that not only delivers powerful tools but also fosters a truly collaborative and inspiring community.”

DesignSpark’s comprehensive suite of resources and solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of engineers across industries.

From streamlined project management tools to a vibrant community platform, it empowers engineers of all skill levels to innovate, collaborate, and succeed in their endeavours.

“These resources include DesignSpark Mechanical, PCB and Circuit Simulator professional design CAD software, and SolidWorks Electrical through an affiliate partner,” explains Wesley Hood, Education and Social Impact Specialist at RS South Africa.

A wealth of skills and learning materials are available, including tips, video tutorials, user guides, and grassroots education.

It features extensive 2D and 3D CAD part libraries and a Product Design Centre, offering parts intelligence on a billion MPN part information, including compliance export, lifecycle, and alternatives.

“This is all available on a free ‘Explorer’ subscription plan or for low-cost subscriptions within ‘Creator’ and ‘Engineer’ plans, where additional benefits are unlocked in the software,” adds Hood.

In addition, DesignSpark promotes responsible engineering and societal change through its Mission Responsible and Activist Engineering programmes.

Engineers are encouraged to engage in projects like the Environmental Sensor Development Kit (ESDK), an open-source project developed by DesignSpark.

DesignSpark supports small SMEs and OEM manufacturing companies with larger design teams across all industries, including healthcare, utilities, energy, communications, pharmaceutical, education, aerospace, defence, infrastructure, maintenance, and F&B.

“DesignSpark continues to revolutionise engineering by providing cutting-edge tools, a supportive community, and educational resources, ensuring engineers can innovate and succeed across various industries,” concludes Hood.

For more information and to join the celebration, visit www.designspark.com.