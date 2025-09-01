The Bed Store has a new name – MojoBeds

For the past 10 years, The Bed Store has grown steadily to become one of South Africa’s leading mattress specialists.

We’ve identified the right-timed opportunity to rename The Bed Store and offer South Africa an all-new shopping experience.

We are now MojoBeds! Same value, more quality and even more beds for your back and budget.

Our mission? To help South Africans live their best lives through better sleep.

We’re on a mojo mission, to get mojo sleep, at a mojo price for our mojo nation.

Why did The Bed Store change its name?

Over time, we discovered that our brand name, The Bed Store, was often mistaken for other bedding retailers in the market.

With many competitors using similar, generic branding, it became clear that we needed a name that truly stood out.

That’s why we’ve rebranded as MojoBeds – a bold, fresh identity designed to capture attention and reflect our unique approach to sleep solutions.

What makes MojoBeds different?

Our stores are designed to be bright, simple, and accessible, making it easier than ever for shoppers to explore our wide range of beds.

From brands and sizes to comfort levels, support options, and price points – finding the perfect bed has never been simpler.

Value beyond the bed

Today’s emerging market shoppers also want flexible payment options.

That’s why MojoBeds emphasizes the TFG Money account, giving customers access to convenient credit solutions.

This benefit doesn’t just make bedding more accessible; it also opens up lifestyle shopping across fashion, jewellery, sports, homeware, and more.

With MojoBeds, you get more than a bed. You get comfort, choice, and flexibility that fit your lifestyle.

New name, same locations you trust

All The Bed Store locations you know and trust are still right where they’ve always been.

The only difference is that they now carry our fresh new name: MojoBeds.

Nothing about the convenience of our store locations has changed.

You’ll find the same friendly teams, the same trusted brands, and the same commitment to great value – just under a new identity that better reflects our energy, personality, and promise to bring more mojo to your sleep.

You’ll still find all the trusted brands you knew from The Bed Store:

Dunlopillo – Delivering innovative foam comfort that has stood the test of time.

– Delivering innovative foam comfort that has stood the test of time. Sealy – A 143-year legend, blending advanced spring and foam technologies for superior support.

– A 143-year legend, blending advanced spring and foam technologies for superior support. Forty Winks – Our proudly South African home brand, crafted in our own factory and designed for every type of sleeper.

– Our proudly South African home brand, crafted in our own factory and designed for every type of sleeper. Henwood – Known for durability and exceptional mattress engineering.

– Known for durability and exceptional mattress engineering. Restonic – Offering consistent quality and value

We believe in offering only the best – always at a price that fits your budget.

Follow MojoBeds on social media:

Click here to learn more about MojoBeds.