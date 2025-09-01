GovTech 2025 – The platform for digital transformation

The GovTech Conference 2025, hosted by SITA in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), will be held from 8 to 10 September at the Durban ICC.

This is South Africa’s premier digital government platform and looks to tackle critical national challenges, drive collaboration and innovation, and deliver actionable solutions.

One citizen. One experience. Seamlessly delivered

The theme of GovTech 2025 is ‘One Data, One Citizen, One Citizen Service Journey – Digital Transformation.’

The idea behind this theme is to create one data set for every citizen’s profile.

This, in turn, enables data to flow across departments and enables a citizen-centric experience.

When deployed effectively, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation can transform service delivery and increase efficiency and innovation.

Reduced admin burdens for public servants and improved citizen experience of government service delivery are additional benefits.

What to expect at GovTech 2025

One of the first items on the agenda will be driving digital government policy forward.

The aim here is for a more integrated digital government, better suited to meet the needs of each citizen.

Also on the roster is innovation scale-up, and attendees will experience innovations from individual showcases, with each one looking to deliver real-world impact.

Thirdly, there will be a big focus on skills development. We’re looking to further expand the existing skills of public servants and other ICT sector stakeholders.

Finally, GovTech 2025 will host a series of inclusive platforms to engage with the youth, SMMEs, and relevant regional bodies.

The impact

This will be an all-encompassing conference with a focus on real outcomes.

As such, GovTech 2025 looks to do more than simply create forums for discussion.

This year, we aim to create opportunities for real-world solutions to come to the fore.

Register now for the event using the information below:

Dates : 8 to 10 September 2025

: 8 to 10 September 2025 Venue : Durban ICC

: Durban ICC Visit: www.govtech.gov.za

We look forward to seeing you there!