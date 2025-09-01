MTN and Tashako Mobile empower communities through technology

Lebogang Ndlovu’s path as a black female technology entrepreneur demonstrates ambition and perseverance.

She advanced from a Business Analyst to senior IT leadership roles in major African financial institutions.

After having triplets, she led a business analysis centre before founding Tashako Mobile in 2019.

Her journey is marked by both professional growth and personal resilience.

Juggling motherhood with demanding roles, Lebogang drew inspiration from her own experiences to break barriers and encourage diversity in the tech industry.

Founding Tashako Mobile was not just a career milestone but a reflection of her commitment to innovation and creating opportunities for others navigating similar paths.

Tashako Mobile

Tashako Mobile stands as a forward-thinking telecommunications and ICT services provider, dedicated to delivering accessible, reliable, and innovative technology solutions that uplift communities across Gauteng.

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, Ndlovu acknowledges that each challenge encountered has served as a valuable opportunity for growth, adaptation, and reinforcing the foundation of her business.

“My leadership philosophy centres on a deep understanding of customer needs and the cultivation of a motivated, highly skilled team,” Ndlovu explained.

Since its inception in 2019, Tashako Mobile has experienced significant growth, now operating seven retail locations throughout Gauteng and serving a diverse clientele, including both individual consumers and small-to medium-sized enterprises.

Its offerings include:

Flexible voice and data packages – Tailored for individuals and businesses.

– Tailored for individuals and businesses. 5G network leadership – Spearheading the rollout of South Africa’s next-generation network.

– Spearheading the rollout of South Africa’s next-generation network. Smart home solutions and device sales – Enabling a fully connected lifestyle.

– Enabling a fully connected lifestyle. ICT and professional services – End-to-end technology solutions for businesses.

– End-to-end technology solutions for businesses. Advanced network security – Protecting customer data and communications.

Tashako – MTN partnership

These solutions are powered by a mutually beneficial partnership between MTN and Tashako Mobile.

According to Ndlovu, trading with the MTN brand has given Tashako Mobile credibility and customer trust, enabling the company to acquire new customers more easily.

Furthermore, it has enabled Tashako Mobile to diversify into ICT offerings and test new services while serving as a key touchpoint for MTN South Africa’s Branded Retail Channel network.

“In return, Tashako Mobile brings MTN reach, revenue, relationships, resilience, and representation,” said Ndlovu.

“We are one of the faces of MTN in the communities we serve, helping to build loyalty and ensure that innovation translates into real-world impact.”

Driving social impact

Community upliftment is central to Tashako Mobile’s operational philosophy.

Tashako Mobile partners with youth development and education initiatives to ensure that technology not only connects people but also creates pathways to opportunity.

This commitment extends to the Dockey Tladi Foundation Golf Day, where MTN and Tashako are Title Sponsors.

The Dockey Tladi Foundation is focused on enhancing and supporting the socio-economic status of communities through healthcare, nutrition, education, and sports development.

This golf day focuses on raising funds for a new ICT community centre in Tshwane that will train young people in IoT, AI, IT infrastructure, and software development, equipping them with future-ready skills.

Furthermore, Ndlovu highlighted that MTN’s focus on supporting diversity and transformation has played a key role in empowering her as a black female entrepreneur.

“They have enabled me to become a visible example of how women can lead in the Telecoms and Technology space,” said Ndlovu.

Looking ahead

In her position as a black female entrepreneur, Ndlovu remains optimistic about the future of South Africa.

“Technology is evolving rapidly, and there are endless possibilities for those willing to embrace change,” said Ndlovu.

“My commitment is to expand Tashako’s impact and continue empowering the community through technology.”

