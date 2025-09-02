September at Teljoy: Fresh starts, flexible living, and a whole lot of joy!

Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes the perfect excuse to toss out the tired, swap out the outdated, and make space for something fresher.

Because a proper spring clean isn’t just about dusting off shelves.

It’s about clearing room for joy, flexibility, and better choices – like Rent To Own living with zero upfront costs, full maintenance cover, and deals that bloom right on cue.

Whether you’re upgrading your lounge, streamlining your kitchen, or getting ready for a new little sprout to join the family flowerbed – Teljoy makes it all possible, with no long-term pressure and zero delivery drama.

Let’s shake off the winter dust and dive into what’s new and fresh this month.

Spring Spotlights: Big Brands, Fresh Picks, and Ultimate Flexibility and Convenience

This September, don’t just spring clean – spring swap.

We’ve got the brands your home loves, and the flexibility your life needs. Ready to refresh and upgrade? Here’s what’s blossoming this month at Teljoy:

Skyworth

Let Skyworth bring the sparkle – on screen and in your sink. The Skyworth 55″ Smart QLED Google TV brings bold colour and built-in streaming straight to your lounge, while the 13 Place Inox Dishwasher takes care of your post-snack cleanup in sleek, silent style.

Your TV licence is included, so the only thing you need to worry about is what to watch next. Get your Skyworth favourites from R289 per month, and let the good times stream.

Beko

Big energy, soft touch. The 9kg Twilight Grey Front Loader handles serious laundry without sacrificing style, and the 316L Brushed Silver Combi Fridge brings fresh functionality to your kitchen.

Teljoy offers FREE delivery (even on the bulky stuff!) so you can upgrade without lifting a finger. Bring home blooming brilliant Beko deals from R309 per month.

Midea

Smart choices, soft landings. From the 16kg Titanium Top Loader Washing Machine that tackles your spring laundry reset, to the 175L Silver Combi Fridge/Freezer that keeps things cool without the fuss, Midea gets it done.

Teljoy makes it happen with zero upfront cost, so you can get started without the stress.

Get Midea from just R299 per month – it’s the smartest move you’ll make, m’dear.

Samsung

Style meets season. The 65″ Smart Crystal UHD TV transforms your lounge into a cinema with just one click, while the 8kg Silver Front Loader Washing Machine takes the weight off your washing days.

Month-to-month rentals mean you can upgrade or walk away. No lock-ins, just freedom. Get into a spring fling with Samsung, from only R309 per month.

Gaming

New season, new missions. The PS5 1TB Slim Console Bundle delivers next-gen speed for your serious quests, while the Nintendo Switch Bundle lets you take the chaos anywhere spring takes you.

With Teljoy, you can upgrade, downgrade or cancel anytime, because real flexibility means never feeling stuck. Game your way into joy from R509 per month.

Dyson

Spring cleaning, but premium. The Dyson V8 Advanced Cordless Vacuum gives your home a deep clean without the corded chaos, while the Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer keeps your look as fresh as spring flowers.

Risk cover and maintenance are included, so your high-performance tools stay that way. Get Dyson from R409 per month and start your cleanest season yet.

Spring into Parenthood with Teljoy

New season, new sprout, new gear – minus the growing pains. Whether you’re preparing for your first little arrival or upgrading as your baby blossoms into a toddler tornado, Teljoy makes it easy to keep up.

Our baby category is filled with flexible essentials designed to grow with your family – and yes, we deliver (the gear, not the baby).

The first delivery might’ve been life-changing, but every one after that? We’ve got it handled with free delivery included, even on the BIG stuff.

All the convenience, none of the chaos – just smooth arrivals, every time. Get your baby geared up for the season with strollers, car seats, and cosy camp cots made for little sprouts on the grow.

Why Rent with Teljoy?

Let’s be real: the only thing you should be stuck with this spring… is a picnic blanket.

With Teljoy, you get all the benefits of owning the things you love – with none of the pressure, none of the upfront cost, and zero lock-in.

• No upfront costs – keep your cash flow blooming

• Cancel anytime – no strings attached, no stress

• Upgrade, downgrade or swap as life changes

• Month-to-month payments with the option to own

• Repairs and maintenance covered – we fix it, so you don’t have to

• Risk cover included – because accidents happen

• TV licence included – for all your spring binge sessions

• FREE delivery – even on the BIG, stuff!

Blossom into ownership with none of the baggage.

Pedal to the Petal: Spring Into the Driver’s Seat and WIN a Suzuki Swift

Imagine it: You rent the new fridge or bed you’ve been eyeing… and you walk away with a brand-new car.

Here’s your not-so-subtle reminder:

Every Teljoy rental from 1 July to 31 December 2025 gets you an automatic entry to WIN a Suzuki Swift.

Yep – just by renting something you already needed, you could be zooming into 2026 in a brand-new ride.

No extra steps. No hidden forms. Just springing into action.

Read all about Teljoy’s Suzuki Swift Campaign here.

This Spring, freshen up your home and your garage.

Want an extra reward while you’re freshening things up?

Refer a friend to Teljoy, and when they sign up, you’ll earn:

R500 cash for every successful referral

An extra ticket into the car draw

Your friend’s everlasting respect and gratitude, for bringing them into a fresh new way of living life

Teljoy – Giving our customers EXTRA value with Teljoy Rewards

Loyalty isn’t just nice – it’s valuable! If you’re already renting with us, you’re part of Teljoy Rewards. Yes! We are giving you surprise perks, secret specials and maybe a few early bird deals before the rest of SA catches on. Read more about Teljoy Rewards here.

Spring Into Joy

This season, don’t just clean your space – transform it. And let Teljoy take care of the admin, delivery, and unexpected repairs, while you breathe a little easier.

